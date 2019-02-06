Good news for Kumbh Mela devotees! Indian Railways provides free high-speed WiFi in Prayagraj mela ground

Free Wi-fI by Indian Railways at Kumbh Mela 2019

Indian Railways provides free high-speed WiFi at Kumbh Mela 2019! In good news for crores of devotees thronging to the Kumbh Mela ground at Prayagraj to take a dip in the Ganga river, Indian Railways is providing the facility of free high-speed WiFi. The holy Kumbh Mela has been turned into a high-speed Wi-Fi Zone by RailTel, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways. Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings of the world, has been witnessing hefty footfalls since January 15. However, devotees were facing the issue of poor network. With the WiFi facility, pilgrims can enjoying seamless internet connection. Indian Railways says that pilgrims facing difficulties with regular network voice calls are making WhatsApp calls courtesy the WiFi provided by RailTel, in association with Hulsberg and Ozone Networks.

How to use free high-speed WiFi provided by Indian Railways at Kumbh Mela 2019?

Devotees are being provided free high-speed WiFi by RailTel’s RailWire for the first one hour. After the usage of the first hour, the users must buy a recharge coupon of Rs 10 valid for using the WiFi facility for one day. Apart from the WiFi, the administration has been utilising mobile network to provide information of day-to-day activities as well as traffic updates. The daunting task of creating an infrastructure for catering to this massive audience was done by installing over 1100 outdoor access points with supplementary indoor routers at several eating joints and restaurants. The mammoth task has made the event as the first “Smart Kumbh Mela”, says Indian Railways.

Also Read: Indian Railways gives new look to Sehore station in Madhya Pradesh under Swachhata Mission! See gorgeous pics

With an aim to address inconveniences, if any, faced by pilgrims over the usage of WiFi, around 10,000 posters have been placed around Kumbh Mela 2019. Over 100 people have been made WiFi Mitra whose responsibility is to spread awareness of this service. The average daily user logins have crossed 40 000.

Puneet Chawla, CMD of RailTel said that over 7 lakh people have availed the WiFi service till date. He expects the number of users of WiFi service to cross 50 lakh by the end of February. Bobby Sarin, Chairman, Hulsberg Enterprises said data consumption has increased three-fold in three weeks and is expected to surge as more and more users login into the network.

RailTel is a leading player in the field of public WiFi and has already created RailWire WiFi network in 760+ railway stations across country catering to 8 million+ monthly unique users.