Good news for IPL fans! Indian Railways to run additional Prinsep Ghat-Barasat & BBD Bag-Baruipur EMU specials

Good news for IPL enthusiasts in Kolkata! Indian Railways to run additional EMU Special Trains between Prinsep Ghat – Barasat and B.B.D. Bag – Baruipur stations due to IPL Cricket match. According to the Eastern Railway zone, in a bid to clear the anticipated rush of spectators witnessing Tata IPL cricket matches, the Sealdah Division has arranged to run two additional 12 car EMU trains from Prinsep Ghat to Barasat on 24 May, 25 May 2022 and from B.B.D. Bag to Baruipur on 25 May, 26 May 2022. The Tata IPL cricket matches are to be held at Eden Gardens. Following are the timings of Prinsep Ghat – Barasat and B.B.D. Bag – Baruipur EMU trains:

1) Prinsep Ghat – Barasat EMU Train: According to Eastern Railways, the Prinsep Ghat – Barasat EMU Train will depart from Princep Ghat station at 11:50 PM, halt at Eden Gardens station at 11:55-11:56 PM, halt at B.B.D. Bag station at 11:59 PM -12:00 AM, halt at Bagbazar station at 12:11 AM, halt at Kolkata at 12:19 AM, halt at Dum Dum Junction station at 12:32 AM, halt at Dum Dum Cantt. station at 12:38 AM, halt at Birati station at 12:44 AM, halt at Madhyamgram station at 12:53 AM and arrive at Barasat station at 1:00 AM.

2) B.B.D. Bag – Baruipur EMU Train: According to Eastern Railways, the B.B.D. Bag – Baruipur EMU Train will depart from B.B.D. Bag station at 12:02 AM, halt at Eden Gardens station at 12:06-12:07 AM, halt at Princep Ghat station at 12:12 AM, halt at Majerhat station at 12:23-12:25 AM, halt at New Alipur Calcutta station at 12:28 AM, halt at Mile -Fiveb station at 12:33 AM, halt at Ballygunge station at 12:50 -1:00 AM, halt at Sonarpur station at 1:17 AM and arrive at Baruipur station at 1:32 AM.