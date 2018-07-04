Good news for Indian Railways revenue! Southern Railway records 48% increase in freight loading

Southern Railway loaded 9.32 million tonnes of originating freight. (PTI)

Southern Railway has recorded a 16 per cent increase in ‘originating freight’ above the targeted value of 8 million tonnes during the first quarter of the financial year ending June this year.

It is a 48 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period last year, a railway press release said.

Originating freight means goods that has been loaded from Southern Railway zone and transported to other locations.

“Southern Railway loaded 9.32 million tonnes of originating freight during first quarter of the financial year ending June 2018. Significantly, the loading has surpassed the Railway Board’s target of 8.01 million tonnes by 16 per cent,” the release said.

“Further, there is a growth of 48 per cent in freight loading compared to the corresponding period of the financial year 2017-18. Coal constituted 62 per cent of the total freight,” it said.

Dolomite and Limestone loaded at Chennai Port saw an increase of 133 percentage this quarter, it added.