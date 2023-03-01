Good news for Indian Railways commuters! IRCTC partners with Easebuzz to provide secure payment services while booking tickets online

Indian Railway travellers can now breathe a sigh of relief while booking tickets online. The railway is providing one more option for seamless and secure payment services while booking train tickets via online mode. For this, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has partnered with the Easebuzz Payments Platform.

The passengers can now easily book tickets due to the integration of the new payment gateway available on the IRCTC page such as – net banking, debit cards, credit cards, UPI, and wallets. With its cutting-edge technology and security features, the Easebuzz payments will ensure that the sensitive information and payment details of the rail commuters will be protected while they book their tickets online.

Also Read: Going paperless! Now book unreserved tickets using Indian Railways’ UTS app – Details inside

In a statement, Rohit Katyal, Group Head Sales, Easebuzz said, “we are proud to partner with IRCTC in their mission to provide high-quality travel experience with a consistently high level of customer satisfaction. Our payment solutions platform is powered by a robust technology stack and is designed to handle payments for high transaction volume businesses like ticket bookings.”

He further stated, “we are confident that our full-stack payment suite will help IRCTC in simplifying all its financial operations related to payment collections, refunds for canceled tickets, and reconciliations.”

Know how to make payments using the Easebuzz payment gateway:

After logging on to the IRCTC page, search and select trains.

After selecting trains, add the details of the number of passengers, their names, and other relevant details.

Proceed to make the payment.

On the payment gateway page, click on Multiple Payment Options.

Now scroll down, and select Easebuzz.

Also Read: Good news for daily passengers! Now get Indian Railways’ unreserved tickets through Automatic Ticket Vending Machines – Here’s all you need to know about ATVMs

There will be two options – payment using Credit Cards and Debit Cards.

Provide the details of the card and the payment will be done.

The convenience fee for a Debit card is – Rs 0.58, while for a Credit card is – Rs 1.47.

After a successful transaction, the train ticket will get generated.

The IRCTC handles a large volume of transactions for travel ticket bookings daily. Last month, the Ministry of Railways planned to upgrade its capacity for booking tickets from the existing 25,000 per minute to 2.25 lakh per minute.

Other payment gateways:-

The other payment gateways for booking tickets online are – IRCTC iPay, Paytm, PayU, Razorpay, PhonePe, HDFC Bank, Airpay, American Express, and IndusInd Bank.