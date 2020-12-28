  • MORE MARKET STATS

Good news for farmers! PM Modi to flag off Indian Railways’ 100th Kisan Rail today; details

By: |
December 28, 2020 1:16 PM

The loading and unloading of perishable items by the Kisan Rail train service will be allowed at all enroute stoppages with no bar on the size of the consignment.

Kisan Rail, farmersThe multi-commodity Kisan Rail train service will carry and transport vegetables.

Kisan Rail Train Service: Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off the 100th Kisan Rail train service of Indian Railways via video conferencing. This Kisan Rail will run from Sangola in the state of Maharashtra to Shalimar in the state of West Bengal. The multi-commodity Kisan Rail train service will carry and transport vegetables such as cauliflower, chillies, onion, cabbage, capsicum, drumsticks, as well as fruits such as bananas, grapes, pomegranate, custard apple, oranges, etc. The loading and unloading of perishable items by the Kisan Rail train service will be allowed at all enroute stoppages with no bar on the size of the consignment.

According to details shared by the PMO, the Modi Government has extended a subsidy of 50 per cent on transportation of vegetables and fruits. The first Kisan Rail train service of Indian Railways was launched on 7 August 2020, from Devlali to Danapur, which was further extended up to Muzaffarpur. As Kisan Rail got a good response from the farmers, the frequency of this train service was increased from weekly to three days in a week. The Kisan Rail train service is said to be a game changer in ensuring fast transportation of agricultural supplies across the country. Also, this rail service provides a seamless supply chain of perishable items.

A few months ago, the government had said that in a bid to serve the purpose of India’s farming community, Kisan Rail trains shall be run with multi commodities, multi consignors as well as multi consignees. The Kisan Rail train service shall be operated between fixed Origin – Destination pairs with enroute halts, as well as loading and unloading shall be permitted at any of the enroute stoppages. The Origin – Destination pairs, halts, routes, and frequency of the Kisan Rail train shall be jointly decided by the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

