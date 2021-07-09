Good news for devotees! IRCTC introduces Char Dham Yatra tour package; see price, destinations, other details

The IRCTC Char Dham Yatra Tour Package will cover Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Dwarkadhish and Rameshwaram.

IRCTC Char Dham Yatra Tour Package: Good news for devotees! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is all set to run an all-inclusive “Char Dham Yatra” rail tour package for passengers by Indian Railways’ Dekho Apna Desh Deluxe Tourists train. The IRCTC Char Dham Yatra Tour Package will cover prominent pilgrimage Char Dham’s i.e. Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Dwarkadhish and Rameshwaram across the country in a period of 16 days. The tour will start on 18 September 2021 and the train will depart from Delhi Safdarjung. There will be 60 seats in second AC and and 96 seats in first AC. According to IRCTC, COVID-19 Vaccination (at least one vaccine dose) is mandatory for travellers of age group 18 and above. The following destinations will be covered in the 15 Nights/16 Days IRCTC Char Dham Yatra Tour Package:

Badrinath: Mana Village, Badrinath Temple and Narsingha Temple (Joshimath).

Rishikesh: Triveni Ghat and Lakshman Jhulla.

Puri: Golden Beach of Puri, Jagannath temple, Chandrabhaga Beach and Konark Sun Temple.

Rameshwaram: Dhanushkodi and Ramnathswami temple.

Dwarka: Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Dwarkadhish Temple, Shivrajpur beach and Bet Dwarka.

The 1AC class will cost Rs 109595 for single occupancy, Rs 97195 for twin, Rs 95500 for triple, Rs 87290 for child with bed and Rs 84725 for child without bed. The 2AC class will cost Rs 90985 for single, Rs 78585 for twin, Rs 76895 for triple, Rs 68675 for child with bed and Rs 66120 for child without bed.

The tour package will include journey by special tourist train in first AC/second AC class, six nights stay in deluxe category available accommodation, nine nights stay in respective rail coaches during overnight train journey, onboard train meals (veg only), off board meals (veg only), travel insurance, all transfers and sightseeing in air-conditioned vehicles, travelling of IRCTC Tour Managers throughout the tour for necessary assistance and all applicable taxes. However, the tour package will not include boating, adventure sports, etc., choice of menu, any room service, cost of sightseeing, entrance and local guides, etc., all kind of tips to waiters, drivers, guides, representative, fuel surcharge, etc., personal expenses such as mineral water, laundry expenses, food and drinks. Also, AC transport will not be available in the hills.