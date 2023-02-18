Good news for daily passengers! Now get Indian Railways’ unreserved tickets through Automatic Ticket Vending Machines – Here’s all you need to know about ATVMs

In a bid to reduce the waiting time of daily goers and short-distance travellers, Indian Railways‘ Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) will prove to be much more beneficial. The new machine is loaded with a user-friendly interface and uncomplicated procedure which will ease the load at unreserved ticket counters at the railway stations.

Southern Railway to install 254 new ATVMs:

Recently, Southern Railway has decided to install 254 additional ATVMs at various railway stations. The 254 ATVMs will be installed across six divisions:

Chennai Division – 96 ATVMs

Tiruchchirapalli Division – 12 ATVMs

Madurai Division – 46 ATVMs

Thiruvananthapuram Division – 50 ATVMs

Palakkad Division – 38 ATVMs

Salem Division – 12 ATVMs

This is in addition to the existing 99 ATVMs that are already functional at various railway stations of the zonal railway. Presently, Chennai Division has 34 ATVMs, Madurai Division has 16 ATVMs, while Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Salem, and Tiruchchirappalli divisions have 15, 14,13, and 7 ATVMs respectively.

The ATVMs are touchscreen-based ticketing kiosks at railway stations. This machine will allow the passenger to avoid standing in long queues to get their journey tickets. The ATVM application, available in three languages: Hindi, English, and regional, helps to understand and is easy to use by anyone even first-time users. One can also enjoy cashless transactions or payment through UPI mode at these Automatic Ticket Vending Machines.

Features of ATVMs:

One can purchase both unreserved and platform tickets using ATVMs.

The daily passengers can renew their monthly and quarterly season tickets at ATVMs.

The commuters using R-wallet for payment will get a 3 percent bonus for obtaining tickets.

The ticket can also be purchased using smart cards, and QR code-UPI-based payment facility.

The printing of tickets will be on thermal paper.

Know how to purchase an unreserved ticket using ATVMs: