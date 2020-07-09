Good news for Bengaluru residents! Soon, take an Indian Railways train to Kempegowda International Airport

For more than a decade, Bengaluru residents have been demanding a mass transit network to the Kempegowda International Airport. (BIAL)

Soon, you can take a train to board a flight in Bengaluru! The Indian Railways’ halt station on the boundary of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport will be ready at the end of August. This will allow the South Western Railway zone to give a stoppage for trains that are being operated on the Yelahanka-Bangarpet rail line, a South Western Railway official confirmed to Financial Express Online. For more than a decade, Bengaluru residents have been demanding a mass transit network to the Kempegowda International Airport. To reach the airport, which is located more than 35 kilometres from the CBD, a majority of air passengers, at present, rely on road transport, especially taxis and personal cars.

Ashok Kumar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager (Bengaluru) was quoted in a report by The Hindu saying that the construction work on the halt station is nearing completion. Before the lockdown was imposed, three pairs of trains were running on that line. After the resumption of train services, a stoppage will be provided at the halt station. The Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) is likely to run a free shuttle service every 15 minutes from the railway station to the airport. For this, the road leading to the halt station has been repaired as well. It takes around eight minutes to travel from the railway station to the airport, Verma said.

The airport operator, BIAL is bearing Rs 3 crore, the cost of the station. Apart from air passengers, the train services are also expected to help hundreds of employees working at the Kempegowda International Airport. The Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development enterprises, under the suburban rail project, had planned to develop a 48 km long rail network from KSR Bengaluru to Devenahalli via Yeshwantpur and Yelahanka.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is planning to extend the metro line from KR Puram to Kempegowda International Airport via Nagawara and Hebbal. For this, the corporation has acquired properties on many stretches of the alignment.