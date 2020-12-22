  • MORE MARKET STATS

Good news Chennai local train commuters! Indian Railways allows travel during non-peak hours

Updated: Dec 22, 2020 9:42 PM

In a press release, the Southern Railways said, from December 23, it permits general public "to travel during the non-peak hours in the Chennai suburban systems."

Good news for people in Chennai. Southern Railways has allowed the general public to travel during the non-peak hours from December 23 onwards. In a press release, the Southern Railways said, from December 23, it permits general public “to travel during the non-peak hours in the Chennai suburban systems.”

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted the news. “With adequate safety measures in place, this will greatly enhance ease of movement and passenger convenience,” he said in his tweet while announcing the news.

