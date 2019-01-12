Good job! Indian Railways upgrades Tiruchchirappalli-Howrah SF Express to ‘Utkrisht’ standards

Train no. 12664/63 Tiruchchirappalli-Howrah

Indian Railways has new year gift for its passengers- refurbished swanky express train coaches. Passengers travelling in Tiruchchirappalli-Howrah SF Express (PT) will be welcomed by better quality destination boards, modular bio-toilets with LED lights, seats and berths with more cushioning material and no more bad odour.

Southern Railway has rolled out its third Utkrisht Rake for train no. 12664/63 Tiruchchirappalli-Howrah from TPJ. This is part of “Project Utkrisht”- under which Indian Railways plans to upgrade 140 rakes of Mail/Express trains. Southern Railway has been a target given for upgradation of 10 rakes. It has said that it will complete the task before 31st March. The “Project Utkrisht” aims at ensuring on-board cleanliness and facelift of coach interiors, toilets, exterior and pantry. The idea is to bring at par trains with ICF-design coaches at par with LHB coaches.

Indian Railways has set guidelines for the upgradation. Under onboard cleanliness, the train must be covered under “Coach Mitra”. The national transporter has directed that the toilets should be cleaned every two hours. There should be garbage bag in dustbins in coach and toilets and regular collection of garbage must be ensured.

Indian Railways has clearly stated in its guidelines that existing PVC flooring in toilets must be replaced with epoxy flooring with proper floor level and slope so that there is no water puddle. Apart from this, Indian Railways has instructed that all bio-toilets must be in working order. There should be good quality soap dispensers in AC coaches and all defective toilet panels must be replaced or vinyl wrapping to be carried out. Auto-janitor system should be installed in AC coaches to control bad odour, Indian Railways stated in its direction.