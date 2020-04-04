Good job! Amid lockdown, IRCTC supplies over 1.8 lakh meals to the needy; details here

So far, the catering corporation has supplied a total of 1,86,140 meals, starting from 28 March 2020.

IRCTC provides over 1.8 lakh meals during COVID-19 lockdown! With the entire nation in complete lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, the official catering arm of Indian Railways, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) continues to provide cooked meals to the poor and the needy. The meals are being provided to the people with paper plates for lunch and food packets for dinner. The food is being supplied to them through IRCTC base kitchens with the help of commercial departments of railway zones, GRP, RPF, state governments as well as various NGOs. So far, the catering corporation has supplied a total of 1,86,140 meals, starting from 28 March 2020. Here is the number of meals that IRCTC supplied at various locations every day since the lockdown:

On 28 March 2020, IRCTC supplied a total of 2,500 meals at one location.

On 29 March 2020, the corporation provided 11,030 meals at nine locations.

On 30 March 2020, IRCTC supplied as many as 20,320 meals at 13 locations.

On 31 March 2020, IRCTC supplied 30,850 meals at 20 locations.

On 1 April 2020, the corporation supplied 37,470 meals in total at 23 locations.

On 2 April 2020, IRCTC supplied 40,870 meals at 25 locations.

On 3 April 2020, IRCTC provided as many as 43,100 meals at 27 locations.

According to a recent press release issued by the Railway Ministry, while delivering the meals to the needy people, proper hygiene, as well as social distancing, are being maintained. Moreover, the ministry stated that the General Managers and Divisional Railway Managers of concerned railway zones and divisions are also in continuous touch with the officials of IRCTC to enhance the outreach of these efforts of the catering corporation even beyond the vicinity of the station to cater to the food requirements of the poor and needy people in the stations’ nearby areas with the help of NGOs and District Administrations.