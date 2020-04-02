Good going! Amidst COVID-19 lockdown, IRCTC with RPF help distributes about 1.4 lakh meals

The national transporter is supplying food to them through IRCTC base kitchens with the help of GRP, RPF, commercial departments of zonal railways, state governments and NGOs.

With the entire country in complete lockdown till 14 April 2020 due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways continues to provide bulk cooked meals along with paper plates for lunch as well as food packets for dinner to the needy. The national transporter is supplying food to them through IRCTC base kitchens with the help of GRP, RPF, commercial departments of zonal railways, state governments and NGOs. From 28 March 2020, so far, IRCTC has distributed about 1,02,937 meals to the poor and the needy with the help of RPF, other government departments as well as NGOs.

According to Railway Ministry, starting with 2,700 meals on 28 March, the catering arm of Indian Railways has prepared as well as distributed as many as 11,530 meals on 29 March, 20,487 meals on 30 March, 30,850 meals on 31 March and 37,370 meals on 1 April at 23 locations. Besides, the RPF (Railway Protection Force) has also been involved in a big way in the food distribution to needy people. Take a look at how the RPF contributed in Indian Railways’ initiative of food distribution: