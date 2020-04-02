Good going! Amidst COVID-19 lockdown, IRCTC with RPF help distributes about 1.4 lakh meals

Starting with 2,700 meals on 28 March, the catering arm of Indian Railways has prepared as well as distributed as many as 11,530 meals on 29 March, 20,487 meals on 30 March, 30,850 meals on 31 March and 37,370 meals on 1 April at 23 locations.
With the entire country in complete lockdown till 14 April 2020 due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways continues to provide bulk cooked meals along with paper plates for lunch as well as food packets for dinner to the needy. The national transporter is supplying food to them through IRCTC base kitchens with the help of GRP, RPF, commercial departments of zonal railways, state governments and NGOs. From 28 March 2020, so far, IRCTC has distributed about 1,02,937 meals to the poor and the needy with the help of RPF, other government departments as well as NGOs.
According to Railway Ministry, starting with 2,700 meals on 28 March, the catering arm of Indian Railways has prepared as well as distributed as many as 11,530 meals on 29 March, 20,487 meals on 30 March, 30,850 meals on 31 March and 37,370 meals on 1 April at 23 locations. Besides, the RPF (Railway Protection Force) has also been involved in a big way in the food distribution to needy people. Take a look at how the RPF contributed in Indian Railways’ initiative of food distribution:
- The RPF provided food to as many as 5,419 people over 74 locations on 28 March. In addition to the meals prepared in base kitchens of IRCTC, food for a total of 2,719 people was sourced from the internal resources of RPF.
- On 29 March, a number of 21,568 needy people were provided meals by RPF over 146 locations. Apart from the food prepared in IRCTC kitchens, meals for as many as 8,790 people were sourced from the internal resources of RPF. On the other hand, food for 4,150 people was distributed in association with NGOs.
- A total of 30,741 people were provided meals by the RPF over 186 locations on 30 March. Besides food prepared in IRCTC base kitchens, meals for 12,453 people were sourced from RPF’s internal resources, while meals were distributed to 3,746 people in association with NGOs.
- A total of 38,045 people were provided meals by the RPF over 196 locations on 31 March 2020. Other than the food prepared in IRCTC base kitchens, food for 14,633 people were sourced from RPF’s internal resources and meals for as many as 4,072 people were distributed in association with NGOs.
