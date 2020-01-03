Going world-class! Indian Railways installs European-style passenger information system at Anakapalle station

The display boards are single faced with the ultra high-definition LED commercial grade monitor

European-style passenger information system for Indian Railways! A new passenger information system has been installed at the Anakapalle station of the Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway (SCR) zone, which aims to provide easier access to important information for passengers at the station. CH Rakesh, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), SCR zone told Financial Express Online that the new passenger information system comprises both “At a glance display board” and “Coach guidance display board”. The “At a glance display board” gives a clear picture of the status of various train timings at the station and the “Coach guidance display board” provides the coach composition position of the particular trains. According to railway officials, similar display boards are found in European stations.

For this information system at the Anakapalle station, new technology has been adopted with which the estimated arrival of the train at the station is being taken, based upon the real-time location of the trains operating on the network. This is being done by taking regular data sourced automatically from the server of the Centralized Railway Information System (CRIS), updated from time to time. The system also provides an automated display of information about the trains which are expected at the station in the next two hours. The data is being displayed in three languages – Telugu, English as well as Hindi.

Additionally, the system also provides a facility for the operator, to modify the data instantly, in case of emergencies. The cost of the equipment is Rs 10 lakh, which includes the supply, installation, commissioning as well as its onsite warranty of three years.

How do passengers benefit from “At a glance display boards” at the Anakapalle station?

The display boards are single-faced with the ultra-high-definition LED commercial-grade monitor and are installed at the entrance of the station. They consist of three-to-five lines and are utilized for displaying information about the approaching trains at the station.

On reaching the station, a passenger can identify the trains that are expected to arrive in the next two hours from the display and can obtain information of arrival/departure time, along with train number, name etc

This system also provides crucial information to passengers about the direction of the train so that he/she can reach the coach easily. Passengers can identify the train direction, train engine location, coach position as the entire train composition is displayed on the system in a graphical way.

How do passengers benefit from “Coach Guidance display boards” at the Anakapalle station?