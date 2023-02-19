Going paperless! Now book unreserved tickets using Indian Railways’ UTS app – Details inside

For ease of booking unreserved tickets and avoiding the need for queuing up at ticket counters, Indian Railways‘ Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile application, is of great use. The mobile ticket application is fully developed in-house by Indian Railways – Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and is available across platforms – Android, Windows, and iOS versions.

Also Read: Good news for daily passengers! Now get Indian Railways’ unreserved tickets through Automatic Ticket Vending Machines – Here’s all you need to know about ATVMs

The booking of tickets through the UTS mobile app will save a lot of time for commuters at railway stations. The app can be downloaded free of cost from respective stores. The application has been widely appreciated for its usability and customer experience and has got a 4.3-star rating at Google Play Store. Over 10 million people have downloaded the mobile application from Google Play Store so far.

How to avail UTS mobile app service:-

To avail of the UTS mobile application services, the passenger should have good internet connectivity on the mobile. There are two modes of ticket booking: Paperless and Paper. For paperless (Book and Travel) tickets, the smartphone should be GPS enabled, and the user should be away from the station premises and the railway track.

For paper (Book and Print) ticket booking, it is mandatory for the users to take a printout of the same from ATVM/CoTVM kiosks or General Booking counters at the station before boarding and commencing the journey.

Registration process on UTS mobile application:-

After downloading the UTS mobile app from respective stores, the user needs to register themselves. One needs to enter details such as mobile number, name, password, gender, and date of birth for a one-time registration process. After entering these details, the user will receive an OTP (One Time Password) on the registered mobile number. After successful registration, an SMS will be sent to the user’s mobile phone.

Also Read: Strides of growth! Indian Railways marks record production of LHB coach, locomotives in FY 2022-23

How to book paperless tickets using UTS mobile app:-

After registration, the user needs to log in to user-relevant details to avail of the services. There will be a lot of options now such as Normal Booking, Quick Booking, Platform Booking, Season Booking, and QR Booking. For day-to-day journeys one can click on Normal Booking or Quick Booking, while for platform tickets, one needs to click on Platform Booking. For normal booking, the user has to choose – Book and Travel (Paperless), and then enter details such as: Depart from station and destination station. The user also needs to enter the number of passengers travelling with him and make a payment. After the completion of payment, the ticket will be generated on the mobile screen.

The cancellation of paperless tickets is not allowed. A user can show their ticket to the TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner) or TC by using the ‘Show Ticket’ feature available on the app.