Go paperless and book unreserved tickets with railways’ UTS app; step by step guide

UTS app of Indian Railways: Now, ticket booking for suburban trains gets easier! In order to enhance cashless economy across the entire railway network, Indian Railways is looking to popularise the use of its UTS (unreserved ticketing system) app for local and suburban train services. Passengers or users can book paperless ticket through this application. Other than unreserved ticket booking, UTS app users can also enjoy other features such as cancellation of unreserved tickets, issue and renewal of season and platform tickets, checking as well as loading R-wallet balance and maintaining user profile management and booking history. Here is a step by step guideline for those who wish to use the UTS app:

Step 1- Download the UTS app on Android/Windows/iOS smartphones

Step 2- Now, register or sign up yourself by providing all the required details.

Step 3- Login by providing your mobile number and password.

Step 4- Recharge the R-wallet. The minimum amount for recharging is Rs 100 and the maximum amount can go up to Rs 10,000.

Step 5- Go to the Book Ticket section. Now, go to normal booking, following by Book and Travel (paperless). Now, fill the required details such as from and to stations, adult, child etc. and click on Book Ticket.

Step 6- Show your paperless ticket.

With the help of this app, UTS tickets can be booked from 20 metres away from the railway station premises. The app also gives a 5 per cent bonus on every recharge. Moreover, the R- wallet can be recharged either at any of the UTS counter or through recharge option available in the UTS app. However, it should be noted that no advance ticket booking is allowed since the UTS app is only for unreserved tickets.

The UTS mobile application has been developed by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS). Passengers or users who wish to use this app can download it from Google Play Store or Windows store for free of cost. The UTS app is being increasingly launched for various divisions of Indian Railways to facilitate ticket buying for local travel.