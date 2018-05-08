Go for Bharat Darshan with IRCTC’s tour package; check here for train fare, schedule & other details

Passengers opting for this package will be taken to iconic places such as Mathura, Agra, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Amritsar and Vaishnodevi.

Bharat Darshan tour package: Now Bharat Darshan with Indian Railways gets easy – thanks to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) Bharat Darshan WZBD227 tour package. Said to be an affordable all-inclusive tour package, the journey covers all important tourist places in the country. Passengers opting for this package will be taken to iconic places such as Mathura, Agra, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Amritsar and Vaishnodevi. The tour package is for seven nights & eight days and price per passenger is Rs 7,560. The tour journey is from May 9, 2018 to May 16, 2018 and will start from Rajkot at 6:00 AM. Apart from IRCTC website, booking for this tour package can be done through IRCTC’s tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices and regional offices.

The Bharat Darshan WZBD227 tour package includes travel by train in second class sleeper coach. Also, at places of night stay and morning freshening up, hall accommodation will be provided. The tour package will also include pure vegetarian meals, tourist buses for sightseeing, tour guides for information and announcements, security arrangements for each coach. Additionally, the tour package will also include an IRCTC official on train as train superintendent. However, the tour package will not include entrance fees and guide charges at monuments.

For cancellation up to 15 days excluding the date of departure, the passenger will have to pay Rs 100. For cancellation up to 8 to 14 days excluding the date of departure, 25 per cent of the package cost will be charged from the passenger. For cancellation up to 4 to 7 days excluding the date of departure, 50 per cent of the package cost will be charged. If the passenger cancels the ticket in less than 4 days then 100 per cent of the package cost will be charged from him or her. Moreover, while travelling, the passengers are advised to carry an ID card such as voter card, pan card, passport, driving license or any government-issued identity card for verification when needed.