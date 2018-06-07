Go eco-friendly, earn Rs 5! New bottle crushing machines introduced at Indian Railways stations for passengers

The move was taken by SWR in an attempt to reduce plastic water bottles.

A big step by Indian Railways to conserve environment! In order to boost eco-friendly measures across Indian Railways, a new initiative has been taken. As plastic waste is a big problem for the national transporter, the South Western Railway (SWR) zone of Indian Railways has set up bottle crushers at many railway stations under Bengaluru division namely, KSR city station, Yeshwantpur station, Cantonment station as well as Krishnarajapuram station. The move was taken by SWR in an attempt to reduce plastic water bottles. Interestingly, passengers dropping their used plastic water bottles in the bottle crusher at railway stations across major cities will now get a cashback of Rs 5 on their e-wallets. Not only that, now a cashback of Rs 5 will also be received by passengers on their Paytm wallet, who after dropping their used plastic water bottles, enter their mobile number on the machine, according to a TOI report.

The eco-friendly facility was inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager (Bengaluru railway division) R S Saxena at KSR city railway station on the occasion of World Environmental Day, which was celebrated on June 5, Tuesday. According to Saxena, in order to set up automatic noiseless bottle crushing machines in major railway stations across Bengaluru division under SWR, they have joined hands with a private firm. He further said that the number of these bottle crushing machines at the railway stations will be increased on the basis of the response they get from passengers. Additionally, the eco-friendly move will also ensure that passengers after using plastic bottles do not dump them on railway tracks or railway station premises, he added. Rs 4.5 lakh has been spent by railways on each of these bottle crushing machines. Once the plastic bottle is dropped into the bottle crushing machine, the plastic bottle will be entirely crushed and will be released as fine pieces of plastic.

Recently, the plastic bottle crushing machines were also introduced in Mysuru division of SWR. The bottle crushing machines were also used in railway stations of Ahmedabad, Pune and Mumbai, the report stated.