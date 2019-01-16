Get ready for “model” Indian Railways stations by March 2019! Rs 20 crore allotted to each division

Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has given a corpus of Rs 20 crore to each division of the national transporter in order to develop one railway station under it as a model station by the month of March this year.

The aim of the Railway Ministry is to develop railway stations across the network in phases.

Indian Railways to make “model” railway stations for passengers’ comfort! Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has given a corpus of Rs 20 crore to each division of the national transporter in order to develop one railway station under it as a model station by the month of March this year. According to a PTI report, Indian Railways has asked the Divisional Railway Managers of 68 railway zones to identify and develop a railway station of their choice. The station development will include provision of better passenger amenities as well as infrastructure like installation and maintenance of lifts, seats, foot-over-bridges, availability of drinking water, good platforms etc.

According to the source quoted in the report, the aim of the Railway Ministry is to develop railway stations across the network in phases. The source also said that with the Divisional Railway Managers given the task to not only identify the railway station but also to decide on the works that are to be completed, the onus is on the railway division to complete the development works within the given time frame. The railway divisions have also been asked by the Railway Ministry to focus on developing the infrastructure of the railway stations based on footfall as well as revenue. Some of the railway stations which are likely to undergo a complete renovation in the near future are Pune, Varanasi city, Ambala, Raipur, Udaipur, Bikaner, Mathura, Patna, Lonavala, Allahabad, Warangal, Delhi Main, Ahmedabad and Mysore railway stations.

Meanwhile, Vinod Kumar Yadav has been recently appointed as the new Chairman of the Railway Board. According to the report, a meeting was held by him with the officials of all 68 railway divisions where issues regarding revenue, safety, security as well as infrastructure were discussed. He also took direct feedback from railway officials working in the field on various issues and also listened to the problems that they are facing. The source said that the officials have been asked by the Chairman to implement the priority railway projects in a time-bound manner.

Indian Railways is not only looking to develop world-class railway stations with IRSDC executing several projects (Habibganj, Gandhinagar etc.), but with the empowerment of divisional railways, many other stations will also have improved standards.

