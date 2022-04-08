Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals: Govt to set up 100 GCTs within next three financial years; check salient features

A new policy of ‘Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT)’ has been launched on 15 December 2021 in a bid to boost investment from the industry in the development of additional terminals for handling rail cargos. The Modi government’s PM Gati Shakti initiative aims for seamless and simplified co-ordinated infrastructure projects. Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals will further aid to streamline Indian Railways cargo movement as well as eliminate inter-departmental costs to benefit the last mile customer, according to the Minister of State for Railways, Darshana Jardosh. In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha recently, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the locations for Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals are being finalized or identified on the basis of industry demand and potential of Cargo Traffic.

According to the Railway Minister, six GCTs have already been commissioned so far and about 74 more locations have been provisionally identified for the development of GCTs. The minister had also shared state-wise details of the provisionally identified locations in India, which include four in Andhra Pradesh, two in Assam, eight in Bihar, one in Chattisgarh, one in Delhi, three in Gujarat, two in Haryana, four in Jharkhand, three in Karnataka, one in Kerala, one in Madhya Pradesh, eleven in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, six in Punjab, three in Tamil Nadu, five in Telangana, ten in Uttar Pradesh, one in Uttarakhand, and four in West Bengal. A total of 100 GCTs are likely to be set up within the next three financial years- 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Check salient features of GCTs: