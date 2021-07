Garib Rath, Taj Express, Mumbai-Delhi August Kranti Rajdhani & more trains to resume soon; see list here

Indian Railways to resume several trains.

Restoration of Train Services: Passengers planning trips during summer holidays can now easily travel on Indian Railways as more train services are set to resume soon. The national transporter, in order to facilitate smooth transportation of passengers, will resume 32 more pairs of trains to various destinations from this month. According to Railway Ministry, these rail services will include Garib Rath, Taj Express, Shan-e-Punjab, Mumbai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express among other trains. Take a look at the following list of trains, which are being resumed by Indian Railways in the coming days: