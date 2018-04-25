Gangtok Darjeeling tour package by IRCTC; check here for train fare, schedule & other details

The booking for the tour journey can be made from the official IRCTC website.

IRCTC Gangtok Darjeeling Tour package: This summer season Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering many interesting tour packages and Gangtok Darjeeling Holiday Special is one of them. The special tour package will cover many iconic places such as Arakku Valley, Borra Caves, Gangtok, Changu, Darjeeling, Tiger Hill and Kolkata. The AC Tourist Train will start its journey on May 18, 2018 from Kochuveli for a duration of 11 Nights/12 Days. The booking for the tour journey can be made from the official IRCTC website – irctc.co.in. Apart from this, the booking can be done through railway’s Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

Journey in AC-3 tier will cost Rs 51,400 for single cabin, Rs 46,200 for twin sharing, Rs 44,400 for triple sharing. Fare for child, 5-11 years, with extra bed will cost Rs 35,800 and for child, 2-5 years, it will cost Rs 8,100. In AC-2 tier, single occupancy will cost Rs 55,600, twin sharing will cost Rs 50,300, triple sharing will cost Rs 48,600. Fare for child, 5-11 years, with extra bed will cost Rs 40,000 and for child, 2-5 years, it will cost Rs 8,100. In AC-1st class, single cabin will cost Rs 65,100, double sharing will cost Rs 59,800, triple sharing will cost Rs 58,100. Fare for child, 5-11 years, with extra bed will cost Rs 49,500 and for child, 2-5 years, it will cost Rs 8,100.

The tour package includes standard NAC rooms at Gangtok, Darjeeling. Breakfast, lunch, evening tea with snacks and dinner will be provided on board. Also, off board catering breakfast, lunch and dinner while at hotel or packed breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided to travelers on fixed menu during sightseeing. The package will also provide Mazda to travel from New Jalpaiguri to Gangtok, Changu Lake journey by Jeep, Gangtok mixed points journey by Maruti Van, Gangtok to Darjeeling journey by Mazda, Darjeeling mixed points by Jeep, Tiger Hill trip journey by Jeep, Darjeeling to New Jalpaiguri by Mazda, Trip to Borra Caves and Kolkata sightseeing by AC coach. The package will also include tour escort and security on train. Also, one little water bottle will be provided twice a day.

However, the package does not include entrance fee, Gangtok – Nathula pass trip, camera charges. It also excludes charges on items of personal nature/personal expenses i.e. laundry, medicines etc., porterage, auto and mini vehicle charges, service of tour guide at sightseeing places. Also, all others which are not mentioned in the Package Inclusions are excluded.