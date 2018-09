Ganesh Chaturthi: Indian Railways to run several Ganpati special trains; check list here

The Central Railway zone of the national transporter to run 132 special trains.

Special train services for Ganesh Chaturthi: As the nation is all set to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has decided to run several special trains services in a bid to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Ganpati festival. The Central Railway zone of the national transporter is all set to run as many as 132 special trains between CSMT/LTT/Dadar/Pune – Karmali/Sawantwadi Road/Ratnagiri/Pernem. Here is the list of special train services, which will be operated to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival period:

1) Mumbai – Sawantwadi Road special train to run 6 days a week, completing 44 trips in total. Train number 01001 Special will leave CSMT at 12:20 AM from September 5, 2018, to September 30, 2018, except on Thursdays and will arrive Sawantwadi Road at 2:10 PM same day. Train number 01002 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 3:00 PM from September 5, 2018, to September 30, 2018, except on Thursdays and will arrive at CSMT at 3:40 AM next day.

2) Mumbai– Sawantwadi Road Weekly special train to make 8 trips. Train number 01007 Special will leave CSMT at 12:20 AM on every Thursday from September 6, 2018, to September 27, 2018, and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 2:10 PM same day. Train number 01008 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 3:00 PM on every Thursday from September 6, 2018, to September 27, 2018, and arrive CSMT at 3:40 AM next day.

3) Mumbai-Ratnagiri-Panvel daily special train to make 22 trips. Train number 01033 Special will leave CSMT at 11:30 AM daily from September 5, 2018, to September 15, 2018, and arrive Ratnagiri at 10:00 PM same day. Train number 01034 Special will leave Ratnagiri at 10:50 PM daily from September 5, 2018, to September 15, 2018, and arrive Panvel at 7:15 AM next day.

4) Panvel-Sawantwadi Road-Mumbai daily special train to make 22 trips. Train number 01035 Special will leave Panvel at 7:50 AM daily from September 7, 2018, to September 17, 2018, and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 10:00 PM same day. Train number 01036 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 11:00 PM daily from September 7, 2018, to September 17, 2018, and arrive CSMT at 12:25 PM next day.

5) Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Ratnagiri air-conditioned Double Decker Weekly special train to make 6 trips. Train number 01187 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 5:33 AM on every Tuesday from September 4, 2018, to September 18, 2018, and arrive Ratnagiri at 2:30 PM same day. Train number 01188 Special will leave Ratnagiri at 4:20 PM every Tuesday from September 4, 2018, to September 18, 2018, and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12:30 PM next day.

6) Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Pernem Weekly special train to make 8 trips. Train number 01037 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 1:10 AM on every Friday from September 7, 2018, to September 28, 2018, and arrive Pernem at 2:30 PM same day. Train number 01038 Special will leave Pernem at 3:10 PM on every Friday from September 7, 2018, to September 28, 2018, and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 5:00 AM next day.

7) Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Zarap Weekly special train to make 8 trips. Train number 01039 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 1:10 AM on every Monday from September 3, 2018, to September 24, 2018, and arrive Zarap at 2:45 PM same day. Train number 01040 Special will leave Zarap at 3:30 PM on every Monday from September 3, 2018, to September 24, 2018, and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 5:00 AM next day.

8) Pune – Sawantwadi Road Weekly special train to make 2 trips. Train number 01431 Special will leave Pune at 6:45 PM on September 10, 2018, and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 9:10 AM the next day. Train number 01432 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 10:00 AM on September 13, 2018, and arrive Pune at 11:35 PM same day.

9) Pune – Sawantwadi Road-Panvel special train to make 4 trips. train number 01447 Special will leave Pune at 6:45 hrs on September 7, 2018, and September 14, 2018, and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 9:10 AM the next day. Train number 01448 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 10:00 AM on September 8, 2018, and September 15, 2018, and arrive Panvel at 8:15 PM same day.

10) Panvel -Sawantwadi Road Weekly special train to make 2 trips. Train number 01433 Special will leave Panvel at 9:00 PM on September 11, 2018, and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 9:10 AM the next day. Train number 01434 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 10:00 AM on September 11, 2018, and arrive Panvel at 8:15 PM same day.

11) Panvel – Sawantwadi Road Weekly special train to make 2 trips. Train number 01435 Special will leave Panvel at 10:45 PM on September 12, 2018, and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 9:30 AM the next day. Train number 01436 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 10:00 AM on September 12, 2018, and arrive Panvel at 8:15 AM same day.

12) Train number Panvel-Ratnagiri-Pune Weekly special train to make 4 trips. Train number 01449 Special will leave Panvel at 10:45 PM on September 8, 2018, and September 15, 2018, and arrive Ratnagiri at 7:30 AM the next day. Train number 01450 Special will leave Ratnagiri at 1.00 PM on September 9, 2018, and September 16, 2018, and arrive Pune at 11:35 PM same day.

The Central Railway will also augment the following trains by 3 unreserved second class coaches:

Train number 01095 LTT-Sawanatwadi Road special on September 11 and September 18, 2018

Train number 011096 Sawantwadi Road-LTT Special on September 12 and September 19, 2018

Train number 01103 LTT-Sawantwadi Road special on September 13 and September 15, 2018

Train number 01104 Sawantwadi Road-LTT special on September 14 and September 16, 2018

Additional Halts to Ganpati Special Trains at Diva Railway Station:

Train Number 01039 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus– Zarap Special will arrive at Diva station at 1:52 AM and depart at 1:54 AM.

Train Number 01040 Zarap- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special will arrive at Diva station at 3:58 AM and depart at 4:00 AM.

Train Number 01033 CSMT- Ratnagiri Special will arrive Diva at 12:28 PM and depart at 12:30 PM.

Train Number 01036 Sawantwadi Road – CSMT Special will arrive Diva at 11:00 AM and depart at 11:02 AM.

Extension of Existing Ganapati Special Trains:

Train number 01431 Pune – Sawantwadi Special on September 17

Train number 01432 Sawantwadi – Pune Special on September 20

Train number 01447 Pune – Sawantwadi Special on September 21

Train number 01448 Sawantwadi – Pune Special on September 22

Train number 01433 Panvel – Sawantwadi Special on September 18

Train number 01434 Sawantwadi – Panvel Special on September 18

Train number 01435 Panvel – Sawantwadi Special on September 19

Train number 01436 Sawantwadi – Panvel Special on September 19

Train number 01449 Panvel – Ratnagiri Special on September 22

Train number 01450 Ratnagiri – Pune Special on September 23

Train number 01421 Pune – Zarap Special on September 17

Train number 01422 Zarap – Pune Special on September 18

Train number 01095 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Sawantwadi Special on September 18

Train number 01096 Sawantwadi – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special on September 19

Additional Trips of Existing Ganapati Special Trains:

Train number 01035 Panvel – Sawantwadi (Daily) Special on September 6

Train number 01036 Sawantwadi – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Daily) Special on September 6

Train number 01033 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Ratnagiri (Daily) Special on September 16

Train number 01034 Ratnagiri – Panvel (Daily) Special on September 16

4 more Special Trains:

Train number 01423/01424 Pune – Zarap – Pune special train to make 2 trips. Train number 01423 Special will leave Pune at 8:15 AM on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, and arrive Zarap at 9:30 PM same day. Train number 01424 Special will leave Zarap at 10.00 PM on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, and arrive Pune at 1:05 PM next day.

Train number 01203/01204 Ajni – Zarap – Ajni special train to make 2 trips. Train number 01203 Special will leave Ajni at 7:50 PM on Monday, September 10, 2018, and arrive at Zarap at 9:30 PM next day. Train number 01204 Special will leave Zarap at 10:00 PM on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, and arrive at Ajni at 10:00 PM next day.

Additional Halts at Diva Railway Station:

Train numbers 01001 and 01007 CSMT – Sawantwadi Road Special will arrive Diva station at 1:04 AM and depart at 1:06 AM.

Train numbers 01002 and 01008 Sawantwadi Road – CSMT Special will arrive Diva station at 2:25 AM and depart at 2:27 AM.

Additional Halts at Pen Railway Station:

Train number 01033 CSMT – Ratnagiri Special will arrive Pen at 2:18 PM and depart at 2:19 PM.

Train number 01034 Ratnagiri – Panvel Special will arrive Pen at 6:13 AM and depart at 6:14 AM.

Train number 01035 Panvel – Sawantwadi Road Special will arrive Pen at 8:31 AM and depart at 8:32 AM.

Train number 01036 Sawantwadi Road – CSMT Special will arrive Pen at 9:30 AM and depart at 9:31 AM.

Train number 01435 Panvel – Sawantwadi Road Special will arrive Pen at 11.21 PM and depart at 11.22 PM.

Train number 01436 Sawantwadi Road – Panvel Special will arrive Pen at 7:30 PM and depart at 7:31 PM.

Train no 01449 Panvel – Ratnagiri Special will arrive Pen at 11:18 PM and depart at 11:19 PM.

Train no 01450 Ratnagiri – Pune Special will arrive Pen at 7:28 PM and depart at 7:29 PM.

6 more Special Trains:

Train number 01095/01096 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Sawantwadi Road special train to make 2 trips. Train number 01095 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai at 11:20 AM on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 11:50 PM same day. Train number 01096 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai at 6:30 PM same day.

Train number 01103/01104 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Sawantwadi Road special train to make 4 trips. Train number 01103 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai on Thursday, September 13, 2018, and Saturday, September 15, 2018, at 05.33 hrs and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 16.30 hrs same day. Train number 01104 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road on Friday, September 14, 2018, and Sunday, September 16, 2018, at 6:00 PM and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai at 6:30 PM same day.

Also, train no 01421/01422 Pune-Zarap-Pune has been augmented by 1 air-conditioned 3 Tier coach and 1 Sleeper Class coach.

4 more Special Trains:

Train number 01013/01014 Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road-Mumbai special train to make 2 trips. Train number 01013 Special will leave CSMT at 9:20 PM on Thursday, September 13, 2018, and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 9:30 AM the next day. Train number 01014 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 14, 2018, and arrive at CSMT at 11:00 PM same day.

Train number 01421/01422 Pune – Zarap – Pune special train to make 2 trips. Train number 01421 Special will leave Pune at 11:30 PM on Monday, September 10, 2018, and arrive Zarap at 2:45 PM next day. Train number 01422 Special will leave Zarap at 3:30 PM on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, and arrive Pune at 6:00 AM next day.

Augmentation of Special Trains:

Augmented by 2 sleeper class coaches in Train number 01039/01040 LTT-Zarap-LTT special.

Augmented by 1 air-conditioned 3 Tier and 1 General second class:

Train Numbers 01431 and 01432 Pune-Sawantwadi Road-Pune special trains.

Train Numbers 01433 and 01434 Panvel-Sawantwadi Road-Panvel special trains.

Train Numbers 01435/01436 Panvel-Sawantwadi Road-Panvel special trains.

Train Numbers 01447/01448 Pune-Sawantwadi Road-Panvel special trains.

Train Number 01449/01450 Panvel-Ratnagiri-Pune special trains.

Additional Halts:

Train number 01007 CSMT– Sawantwadi has been given additional halt of 2 minutes at Veer, Aravali Road, Adavali and Nandgaon Road railway stations.

Train number 01434 Sawantwadi Road – Panvel Special has been given additional halt of 2 minutes at Savarde, Sangameshwar Road and Rajapur Road railway stations.

Train number 01435 Panvel – Sawantwadi Road Special has been given additional halt of 2 minutes at Savarde railway station.