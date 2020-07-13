Gandhinagar railway station, with 5-star hotel above rail tracks, to be world-class! Piyush Goyal reviews work

Recently, Goyal said that he held a meeting with railway officials and reviewed the development work of the Gandhinagar railway station.

Gandhinagar railway station set to be world-class! The work for the upcoming airport-like Gandhinagar station redevelopment project of Indian Railways has been reviewed by the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. Recently, Goyal said that he held a meeting with railway officials and reviewed the development work of the Gandhinagar railway station. Once the redevelopment work is complete, the revamped railway station will be at par with international standards and boast world-class passenger facilities. The redevelopment of Gandhinagar railway station in the state of Gujarat is likely to be completed by December 2020. The Railways Ministry’s Indian Railways Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) is heading the railway station redevelopment project.

For the first time in the history of Indian Railways, the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station will boast a 5-star hotel above the rail tracks. The prestigious Leela Group will run the 5-star hotel. After the redevelopment of the Gandhinagar railway station, it will include a revamped building with the concourse area consisting of retail shops such as Shoppers Stop, Big Bazaar, etc., as well as food courts. There will also be a transit hall with a seating arrangement for a total of 600 passengers or railway users.

The redevelopment of the Gandhinagar railway station is being executed by a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV)- Gandhinagar Railway & Urban Development Corporation Limited (GARUD). The SPV, GARUD has been formed by IRSDC and the state government of Gujarat. Besides Gandhinagar railway station, the redevelopment of the Habibganj railway station in Bhopal is also scheduled for completion by December 2020.

The upgraded and modernized Habibganj railway station will have a glass dome-like structure at the station entrance. It will also have a dedicated concourse area with retail outlets, plush waiting lounge, food cafeterias, modern toilets, etc. The redeveloped station will have a ‘green building’, installed with energy-efficient LED lights along with waste water treatment plant for reuse. Moreover, a pod hotel is being planned at Habibganj railway station.