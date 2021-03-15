From transporting migrants to distributing food, Indian Railways lauded for ‘yeoman service’ during pandemic

Indian Railways has rendered yeoman service during the pandemic.

During the novel coronavirus pandemic, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has rendered yeoman service by transporting 43 lakh migrant labourers by special trains, making available several hundred train coaches to be used as COVID-19 healthcare centres, as well as distributing two crore free food packets to the needy, said BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav. He was quoted in a PTI report saying that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last several years, the national transporter has been completely changed into a dynamic development-oriented organisation. The MP listed out various steps taken by Indian Railways during the pandemic.

The BJP MLA further said that during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, as many as 513 projects worth Rs 1.83 lakh crore have been completed while annual expenditure on new projects has gone up to an amount of Rs 45,000 crore in the financial year 2020-21 from a mere Rs 11,527 crore in 2009-10. The BJP MP from the state of Bihar also said that priority has been given to northeastern states of the country as well as states like West Bengal and Kerala, that are ruled by opposition parties. During the Modi government, there has been no discrimination against any state, he said.

Referring to Indian Railways’ Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli, Yadav said the factory was established during the UPA rule but till the NDA government came, it had not produced even a single railway coach. He further added that since the NDA government came to power, production has started in the factory. So far, 1,500 coaches have been manufactured by MCF and some of them exported abroad, he added.