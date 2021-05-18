From Train Cancellations to Disaster Management Cell, steps by Indian Railways to face Tauktae cyclone

Besides, in order to prevent loss of life and damage to property, the Safety Department has also reiterated Disaster Management guidelines.
Tauktae cyclone: Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is taking all measures to face Tauktae cyclone. Recently, in view of the Tauktae cyclone, several passenger train services were cancelled by the national transporter. Besides, in order to prevent loss of life and damage to property, the Safety Department has also reiterated Disaster Management guidelines. Also, the Railway Ministry has said that efforts are on to ensure minimal time disruption of any railway operation as well as earliest resumption of services wherever temporary suspension occurs due to safety reasons. Following are the steps taken by Indian Railways to face Tauktae cyclone:
- According to the ministry, zonal and divisional controls are currently monitoring the situation. They are constantly in touch with all stations in Southern Railway zone, South Western Railway zone, Western Railway zone, Central Railway zone and Konkan Railway zone. To monitor and plan for any contingency, divisions and zones are in constant touch with state governments.
- Indian Railways’ all emergency response like Medical Relief Vans (MRV), Accident Relief Trains (ART), and Tower Wagons are put on high alert and readiness for immediate turnout in case of any contingency. Also, reserves of stone dust, boulders, etc. are being kept ready to attend breaches, if any.
- Also, special intensive patrolling of vulnerable sections is carried out as done during monsoon season.
- At vulnerable sections, wind speeds are being constantly monitored. As per instructions, speed restrictions of train movement are being imposed.
- Keeping in view the evolving weather conditions, temporary cancellations or pre termination of certain long distance and short distance passenger train services are being done.
- In view of the cyclone, a Disaster Management Cell has been opened from 4:00 PM of 14 May 2021.
- Railway lines that are serving Goa port, VSG, as well as other railway stations, are being provided with proper announcements. If the cyclone’s intensity is more then train services will be stopped, however, very few trains are currently running.
- At ports, loading/unloading for railway rakes is calibrated and adjusted as per cyclone intensity. Indian Railways has asked all concerned authorities to adjust the operations as well as ensure that loss of human life and property is avoided.
- All vulnerable areas, as well as crucial bridges, are being monitored constantly by Engineering wings. Also, relief material has been kept at convenient locations for quick response.
- The national transporter is in regular touch with State Met departments and is taking action accordingly.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.