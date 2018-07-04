From today, watch LIVE! How IRCTC kitchens cook the food served to you on Indian Railways trains

IRCTC food: The live streaming of kitchen operations will allow passengers to check how food is being prepared and packaged.

IRCTC kitchens live streaming: Now, Indian Railways passengers can easily keep a tab on the quality of food they are being served by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)! In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has made the live streaming of IRCTC base kitchens available to the public! This is part of several steps that the national transporter is taking to improve hygiene standards in its kitchen and offer better quality food to passengers. Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani today inaugurated the live streaming feature of IRCTC’s base kitchens.

The live streaming of kitchen operations will allow passengers to check how food is being prepared and packaged. The live streaming of kitchens is available as a link on the IRCTC website under the gallery section. According to IRCTC, live streaming will go a “long way” in increasing transparency. Indian Railways is of the view that with this move public confidence in th quality of meals provided by IRCTC will go up.

The live streaming of IRCTC’s several base kitchens across the country has been made possible with the use of artificial intelligence. Recently, IRCTC installed high-definition CCTV cameras in its kitchens and started monitoring the operations through them. The artificial intelligence-enable system detects anomalies in the kitchen operations such as chefs working without uniforms and hats, presence of rodents or cockroaches etc. For each complaint ticket that the software generates, the kitchen manager is responsible for course correction.

Meanwhile, Ashwani Lohani also inspected IRCTC’s base kitchen in Noida. This kitchen serves 10,000 meals per day to seventeen Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi trains. Lohani highlighted that the IRCTC kitchen has a unique food testing lab which is is not present in the aviation sector. The kitchen is currently serving the revamped IRCTC menu for select Rajdhani and Duronto trains.