From today, Indian Railways’ stations across Maharashtra to print tickets in Marathi

To commemorate Maharashtra Diwas on May 1, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has announced that all the railway tickets in the state will now display the name of the stations in Marathi language. As of now, railway tickets show the travel details in Hindi language as well as in English language. Now, tickets printed in railway stations across Maharashtra will be displayed in Marathi language as well. Starting May 1, all railway stations across the state will follow the norm. For local as well as long distance journeys, the names of the arrival and departure railway stations will be printed in the state’s regional language. The execution for this will be looked after by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS), according to a DNA report.

Recently, the southern division of Indian Railways launched an initiative to print Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) tickets in the regional language for those who find it difficult to read ticket details in English or Hindi language. With this, the tickets across Kerala have become trilingual- in English, Hindi and Malayalam. Since year 2001, when the UTS came into existence, there had been plans to issue railway tickets in regional languages.

An official recently said that at present, passengers across Kerala can purchase train tickets in Malayalam language from two railway stations, namely, Thiruvananthapuram Central station and Ernakulam station. The facility is also likely to get extended to more than 100 railway stations across Kerala, he said. Also, for booking unreserved tickets the recently introduced rail app has become very popular in Kerala with more and more people registering every day, he added.

Other than Kerala, some selected railway stations across Tamil Nadu have also started issuing railway tickets in their regional language i.e.,Tamil language. The initiative had been launched already in the neighboring state Karnataka, some time ago.