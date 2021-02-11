  • MORE MARKET STATS

From Station Security Plan to CCTV cameras, here is what Indian Railways is doing to enhance passenger safety

February 11, 2021 4:45 PM

Various measures are being taken by the national transporter in coordination with Government Railway Police for safety and security of railway passengers in trains as well as at railway stations.

Indian Railways has taken several steps towards the safety and security of passengers.

Safety measures for Indian Railway passengers: Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry has taken several steps towards the safety and security of Indian Railway passengers. Recently, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the Railway Minister said that various measures are being taken by the national transporter in coordination with Government Railway Police for safety and security of railway passengers in trains as well as at railway stations. From Station Security Plan to installation of CCTV cameras, take a look at the following steps taken by the Railway Ministry to enhance safety and security of Indian Railway passengers:

  • On vulnerable and identified railway routes or sections, trains are escorted daily by RPF in addition to trains escorted by GRP of different states.
  • For security-related assistance to railway passengers in distress, help line number 139 is operational 24×7.
  • To enhance security of passengers and to address their security concern, Indian Railways is in regular touch with passengers through various social media platforms viz. facebook, twitter, etc.
  • To educate railway passengers to take precautions against theft, drugging, snatching, etc., frequent announcements are made through Public Address System.
  • To improve surveillance mechanism over 202 stations, an Integrated Security System comprising of surveillance of vulnerable stations through CCTV, Access Control, etc. has been sanctioned.
  • Drives are conducted in trains and railway premises against the entry of unauthorized persons.
  • To enhance access control, improve surveillance as well as to achieve synergy between deployment of various security agencies, Station Security Plan is being implemented in a phased manner at major stations.
  • CCTVs have been provided in as many as 2931 coaches and 668 stations for enhancing passengers’ security.
  • In ladies coaches/compartments of all newly manufactured EMU and AC rakes of Kolkata Metro, Emergency Talk Back System as well as Closed Circuit Television Surveillance Cameras have been provided.

