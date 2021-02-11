From Station Security Plan to CCTV cameras, here is what Indian Railways is doing to enhance passenger safety

Safety measures for Indian Railway passengers: Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry has taken several steps towards the safety and security of Indian Railway passengers. Recently, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the Railway Minister said that various measures are being taken by the national transporter in coordination with Government Railway Police for safety and security of railway passengers in trains as well as at railway stations. From Station Security Plan to installation of CCTV cameras, take a look at the following steps taken by the Railway Ministry to enhance safety and security of Indian Railway passengers:
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.