From record electrification to massive freight loading, see major achievements of Indian Railways in 2021-22

Despite Covid challenges, Indian Railways displayed noteworthy performance in the financial year 2021-22! During fiscal 2021-22, the national transporter has achieved milestones in various categories including electrification, freight loading, new line, doubling, gauge conversion, locomotive production as well as integration of technology for ensuring safety, according to the Railway Ministry. From freight loading of 1418.10 Million Tonnes during 2021-22 to electrification of 6,366 Route Kilometres during 2021-22, the following are some major highlights of the achievements made by the Indian Railways network in the financial year 2021-22:

Freight Loading: Indian Railways, during the year 2021-22, has loaded 1418.10 Million Tonnes of freight as compared to 1233.24 Million Tonnes of freight in the financial year 2020-21, which is 184.99 MT (15 per cent) more. According to the ministry, this is the highest ever freight loading for Indian Railways in a financial year and Indian Railways has achieved the highest ever monthly loadings in consecutive respective 19 months from September 2020 to March 2022.

Electrification: Record electrification of 6,366 Route Kilometres has been achieved in the history of Indian Railways during the financial year 2021-22. Previously, the highest electrification was 6,015 Route Kilometres during 2020-21. As on 31 March 2022, out of 65,141 Route Kilometres of the Broad Gauge network of Indian Railways (including KRCL), 52,247 Broad Gauge Route Kilometres has been electrified, which is 80.20 per cent of the total Broad Gauge network.

New Line/ Doubling/ Gauge Conversion: In New Line, Doubling and Gauge Conversion, 2904 Kilometres were achieved against the target of 2400 Kilometres, and 2361 Kilometres for fiscal 2020-21. It is 23 per cent more than that of last year. Also, it is the highest commissioning ever (excluding DFC)

The highest ever electric Locomotive Production and Induction of 1,110 locomotives was achieved in fiscal 2021-22

The highest ever Scrap Sale achieved an amount of Rs 5316.1 Crore in 2021-22, as compared to Rs 4571.4 Crore in the year 2020-21 (Target: Rs 4100 Crore)

The total Panel or Electronic Interlocking of railway stations achieved 444 and Kavach commissioned at 850 Route Kilometres.