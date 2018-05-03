​​​
  4. From May 4, National Railway Museum to remain open till 9 PM; here’s why

The National Rail Museum will keep its doors open till 9 PM from tomorrow in a bid to increase footfalls at the country's premier custodian of railway heritage, a senior official of the railways said today.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 3, 2018 10:43 PM
Currently, the museum is open throughout the year except on Mondays.

Currently, the museum is open throughout the year except on Mondays. The timings for visiting the museum currently are 10 AM to 5 PM. The new timings of 10 AM to 9 PM will come into effect from tomorrow.

The move is in line with the views of tourism minister K J Alphons, who has been advocating that places of tourist interest should remain open post evening. “We are still working out the details. As of now we will do this on a trial basis for a couple of days before making it permanent,” said a railway spokesperson.

Officials said that the idea was to make a tourist spend at least half a day at the rail museum by giving them a night package which could include a light and sound show.

