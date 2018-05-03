From May 4, National Railway Museum to remain open till 9 PM; here’s why

Currently, the museum is open throughout the year except on Mondays.

The National Rail Museum will keep its doors open till 9 PM from tomorrow in a bid to increase footfalls at the country’s premier custodian of railway heritage, a senior official of the railways said today.

Currently, the museum is open throughout the year except on Mondays. The timings for visiting the museum currently are 10 AM to 5 PM. The new timings of 10 AM to 9 PM will come into effect from tomorrow.

The move is in line with the views of tourism minister K J Alphons, who has been advocating that places of tourist interest should remain open post evening. “We are still working out the details. As of now we will do this on a trial basis for a couple of days before making it permanent,” said a railway spokesperson.

Officials said that the idea was to make a tourist spend at least half a day at the rail museum by giving them a night package which could include a light and sound show.