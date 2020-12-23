  • MORE MARKET STATS

From LHB Parcel Vans to digital payment facilities, here’s how Indian Railways plans to grow parcel business

By: |
December 23, 2020 2:28 PM

To increase the production of LHB Parcel Vans, as well as to introduce e-Payment and Digital Payment facilities, prompt steps shall be taken.

Parcel business, parcel serviceDuring the last few months, several initiatives have been introduced by the national transporter to attract more business towards its Parcel services.

Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal conducted a review of Indian Railways’ Parcel business. During the last few months, several initiatives have been introduced by the national transporter to attract more business towards its Parcel services, according to the Railway Ministry. Some of these initiatives include operating Kisan Rail trains to facilitate the movement of farm and agriculture produce, opening of all goods-sheds, granting of discount on the loading of 24 Parcel Vans in a single train, granting of discounts on sectors where Parcel Vans and Parcel trains are returning empty, starting Parcel train for export traffic to Bangladesh as well as Private Freight Terminals and Private Sidings for Parcel traffic.

Apart from these initiatives, the national transporter is also planning to develop dedicated Parcel Terminals in order to make Parcel consignments’ handling easier for the parties. According to the Railway Ministry, Sangola (Central Railway zone), Coimbatore (Southern Railway zone), Kacheguda (South Central Railway zone) and Kankariya (Western Railway zone) have already been identified for development as a pilot project.

Related News

Goyal appreciated Indian Railways’ efforts especially regarding the running of Kisan Rail trains. The minister stated that the growth of Indian Railways’ Parcel business is very important as these services are used by small traders and businessmen. Thus, making Parcel services more customer-friendly will benefit this segment directly. The Railway Minister further emphasized that the national transporter shall aim for steep growth in Parcel business, and more efforts, as well as innovative ideas, are needed to bring the desired growth.

To increase the production of LHB Parcel Vans, as well as to introduce e-Payment and Digital Payment facilities, prompt steps shall be taken, Goyal directed. Also, to facilitate traffic movement from the North-eastern region and hill states, as well as to attract export traffic going towards ports, the Railway Minister directed that adequate steps must to taken. Parcel Special train services must be run punctually by Indian Railways so that customers gain confidence for using these train services, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. From LHB Parcel Vans to digital payment facilities here’s how Indian Railways plans to grow parcel business
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Alstom FDI in Indian Railways: In 5 years, India becomes 6th country to produce high HP locos indigenously
2Good news Chennai local train commuters! Indian Railways allows travel during non-peak hours
3Indian Railways unveils blueprint for the future! Faster, safer trains, DFCs and much more in proposed draft NRP