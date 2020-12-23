From LHB Parcel Vans to digital payment facilities, here’s how Indian Railways plans to grow parcel business

During the last few months, several initiatives have been introduced by the national transporter to attract more business towards its Parcel services.

Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal conducted a review of Indian Railways’ Parcel business. During the last few months, several initiatives have been introduced by the national transporter to attract more business towards its Parcel services, according to the Railway Ministry. Some of these initiatives include operating Kisan Rail trains to facilitate the movement of farm and agriculture produce, opening of all goods-sheds, granting of discount on the loading of 24 Parcel Vans in a single train, granting of discounts on sectors where Parcel Vans and Parcel trains are returning empty, starting Parcel train for export traffic to Bangladesh as well as Private Freight Terminals and Private Sidings for Parcel traffic.

Apart from these initiatives, the national transporter is also planning to develop dedicated Parcel Terminals in order to make Parcel consignments’ handling easier for the parties. According to the Railway Ministry, Sangola (Central Railway zone), Coimbatore (Southern Railway zone), Kacheguda (South Central Railway zone) and Kankariya (Western Railway zone) have already been identified for development as a pilot project.

Goyal appreciated Indian Railways’ efforts especially regarding the running of Kisan Rail trains. The minister stated that the growth of Indian Railways’ Parcel business is very important as these services are used by small traders and businessmen. Thus, making Parcel services more customer-friendly will benefit this segment directly. The Railway Minister further emphasized that the national transporter shall aim for steep growth in Parcel business, and more efforts, as well as innovative ideas, are needed to bring the desired growth.

To increase the production of LHB Parcel Vans, as well as to introduce e-Payment and Digital Payment facilities, prompt steps shall be taken, Goyal directed. Also, to facilitate traffic movement from the North-eastern region and hill states, as well as to attract export traffic going towards ports, the Railway Minister directed that adequate steps must to taken. Parcel Special train services must be run punctually by Indian Railways so that customers gain confidence for using these train services, he added.