From games to goodies, visit Indian Railways Trade Fair pavilion to see Vande Bharat, Tejas, station models & more

The facade of the Indian Railways pavilion is the replica of the canopy of Bengaluru's Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal station, which is giving the pavilion a captivating look.
At India International Trade Fair, Indian Railways is showcasing its transformational journey! The national transporter is also among the 1500 exhibitors at the Trade Fair. To narrate its transformational journey in an interesting way, Indian Railways has put up an exhibition at Hall number 11 with the Modi government’s ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ initiative as the theme, showcasing the model of Vande Bharat Express, the country’s first indigenously built semi high speed train which is currently providing its services on Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Katra routes and will connect other destinations across India soon. The facade of the Indian Railways pavilion is the replica of the canopy of Bengaluru’s Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal station, which is giving the pavilion a captivating look. Following are some major highlights of the Indian Railways Pavillion:
- An interactive screen has been provided for quiz about Indian Railways where people can participate and win interesting goodies
- Virtual Reality experience of Kalka-Shimla section
- Touch Screen Video Gallery where one can choose the video from the gallery to watch
- As visitors enter the stall, they can hear the new version of “Mile Sur MeraTumhara” song which was recently sung by Indian Railways staff showcasing India’s rich culture
- The railway pavilion at the trade fair has been made informative with the help trans lights installed on walls and pillars
- A special sport dedicated corner has been kept, depicting glories that sportspersons from Indian Railways have brought to the nation including five medalists of Tokyo Olympics 2020
- It also displays Indian Railways’ monthly magazine with its rich history of over 60 years
- Models of redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital Station and Rani Kamalapati Railway Station
- It also displays models of Vande Bharat Express, Iconic Chenab Bridge, 12000 Horsepower Electric Locomotive, Darjeeling Himalayan Railways, Vistadome Tourist Coach, 3 tier AC Economy Coach, New Modified Goods Coach, Humsafar Express, X- Class Steam Engine, Tejas Express Train, WP Steam Locomotive, etc.
- Enjoy scenic Araku Valley! Indian Railways Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Train upgraded with LHB & Vistadome coaches
- To experience India's culture & heritage, Indian Railways to launch about 190 theme-based Bharat Gaurav trains
- After objections, Indian Railways changes saffron uniform of Ramayana Express staff
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.