From drinking water to toilets and vehicles: Amenities for Railway Protection Force personnel to be upgraded

Representative Image: IE

Drinking water, toilets and vehicles — the amenities for the railways’ security personnel, both at their barracks and work, are set to get an upgrade for the first time in years in a bid to improve their services, according to a missive sent by the Railway Board chairman to all the zonal general managers. Sources said following a review meeting with the director general, Railway Protection Force (RPF) on July 10, Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani had written to the zonal GMs, saying certain basic deficiencies in the work environment of the force were brought to his notice.

In the letter, Lohani directed the railway zones to provide industrial-grade RO water filters at all the RPF barracks, renovate and construct toilets and outsource the housekeeping services. There are 744 barracks in the country for residential facilities of the RPF and RPSF personnel.

“The barracks need to be improved on top priority and I would like to see a perceptible change over the next three-four months,” Lohani said in the letter dated July 18. He added that the GMs should use the powers delegated to them to hire vehicles and procure two-wheelers for the use of the RPF personnel.

Currently, there are 740 posts and 527 outposts of the RPF across the railway network. Lohani has also given orders that all the posts should be equipped with four-wheelers and the outposts with two-wheelers “in order to improve the mobility of the RPF as a whole, which will help us in taking better care of railway property and help improve passenger services”.