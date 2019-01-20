Free WiFi hotspot to swanky toilets: 8 cool facts about Indian Railways new Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express

What makes this new Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express train important is that it will go via Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Indian Railways has introduced a new premium Rajdhani Express train between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin. The new bi-weekly Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express was flagged off by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal yesterday amidst much fanfare. While there are already two Rajdhani Express train services between Delhi and Mumbai, what makes this new train important is that it will go via Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. The new Rajdhani Express train will stop at Agra Cantt, Jhansi, Bhopal, Jalgaon, Nasik Road and Kalyan stations. For this Rajdhani Express train, Indian Railways is using a brand new LHB rake. The new bi-weekly Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express will come under the Central Railway zone and has been provided with several new features, keeping in mind passenger comfort. We take a look at 8 special facts about the new Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express train:

1. Free on-board WiFi infotainment: Keeping in line with the need to provide digital entertainment, each coach of the new Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express is equipped with a free WiFi hotspot feature. Passengers can connect to the WiFi hotspot on their personal devices and enjoy over 500 hours of infotainment.

2. Virtual reality 3D wearable devices: For passengers of the First AC coach, Indian Railways will provide a virtual reality headset on a returnable basis. This 3D graphics device can be used by passengers to view the heritage of Indian Railways.

3. Upgraded washroom amenities: The modular bio-toilets in the new train has automatic sensor-based soap dispensers, air fresheners, durowipe floor mats and better seats. While in the First AC and Second AC coaches, toilets have toilet safe seats (press the button and get a fresh disposable seat), in the AC-3 tier there are disposable paper seat covers for better hygiene.

4. Upgraded linen: Indian Railways has provided better quality linen such as branded bed sheets, pillows, pillows, pillow covers and blankets for the comfort of passengers. Distribution of linen will be done by railway staff through a trolley service for more efficient operations.

5. Real-time feedback with a mobile app: Using the Aap-ki-Rai mobile application, passengers can share real-time feedback of train services, especially with regards to the on-board housing services.

6. Water saving aerators for taps: Each tap in the new Rajdhani Express train has been fitted with water conserving aerators that will help save water to as much as 60% per usage, says Indian Railways.

7. First AC features: In the First AC coach, the windows have roller blinds for uninterrupted better viewing experience. The First AC coach also has backlit LED pictures for a better ambience. Passengers of First AC coach will get a special toilet sanitation kit for personal use.

8. Hand-held terminals: TTEs will have hand-held terminals (HHT) making the process of ticket checking seamless. The new HHT will allow TTEs to update berth occupancy status on a real-time basis, hence increasing chances of ticket confirmation for waitlisted passengers from subsequent stations.

Mumbai–Hazarat Nizamuddin-Mumbai bi-weekly Rajdhani Express time-table

Train number 22221 between Mumbai and Hazrat Nizamuddin will leave CSMT every Wednesday and Saturday at 2:50 PM to reach Delhi at 10.20 PM the next day.

Similarly, Train number 22222 between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Mumbai will depart from Delhi every Thursday and Sunday at 4:15 PM to reach CSMT at 11.55 AM on Friday and Monday. According to Indian Railways, for the inaugural run of the new bi-weekly Mumbai-Hazarat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, the train tickets were completely sold out in a record 5 hours.