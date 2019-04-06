Free WiFi at 500 rail stations in 7 days! Indian Railways creates record; now 1500 stations have internet

RailTel, which is a mini ratna CPSU under the Ministry of Railways has provided free high-speed Wi-Fi service to as many as 500 stations in a short period of seven days.

New record by Indian Railways! Giving a boost to Modi government’s “Digital India” initiative, RailTel, which is a mini ratna CPSU under the Ministry of Railways has provided free high-speed WiFi service to as many as 500 stations in a short period of seven days with ‘RailWire’. The PSU, which provides one of the largest and fastest public WiFi networks of the world, is ceaselessly working in order to set up free WiFi at all railway stations across the country within a year, except halt stations. Moreover, RailTel has also tied up with Tata Trust for providing free WiFi at 4,791 B, C, D and E category railway stations.

Recently, Northern Railways’ Sahibabad station has become the 1500th railway station in India to get the free WiFi facility. Earlier the entire sections of Delhi-Ambala and Ambala- Chandigarh, as well as Kalka Shimla Hill Railways, had been covered with RailTel’s free WiFi service at railway stations.

According to Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel, the free WiFi project was initiated from Mumbai Central railway station, Sahibabad gets the distinction of becoming the 1500th railway station to get the facility. The PSU is now targeting the smaller stations to implement the project. He said that as there is a visible digital divide between the rural and urban parts of the country, thus, people in the rural areas are often deprived of the latest telecom infrastructure, which is mainly provided by the private operators. Therefore, to provide free WiFi at the stations, Indian Railways has taken the initiative so that not only railway users but also the local population can benefit from the service, he added.

The RailWire WiFi is available to anyone who has a smartphone with working connection for KYC considerations. People will have to switch on their smartphone’s WiFi mode and select the RailWire WiFi network. Following this, the RailWire homepage automatically appears on the screen. After this, the user has to enter his or her mobile number on the homepage, following which one-time password (OTP) is sent in the form of SMS in the message box. Now, for the verification, the user has to provide the OTP and once the verification is complete, he or she can use the high-speed internet service.