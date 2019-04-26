Forgot your IRCTC login ID? Here is how you can continue booking tickets on irctc.co.in

Did you forget your IRCTC login ID and are unable to log in on the IRCTC website, irctc.co.in?? Well, remembering user ID or passwords isn't everyone's cup of tea and the data often gets lost in the maze of human memory. There is little reason to worry as IRCTC's 'forgot user ID' feature will come to your rescue! The e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has a useful feature with which you will never lose your user ID and even if you forget it, you won't have to create a new one. With the \u2018forgot user ID' feature, one can easily retrieve the existing user ID as it is easy to access without any technical troubles or delays. Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can retrieve your IRCTC login ID using the \u2018forgot user ID' feature: How to access your IRCTC login ID: 1. Log on to the official IRCTC next generation e-ticketing website 2. On the home page, click on the \u2018Login' option which is highlighted in red. A dialogue box appears asking for your username and password. 3. In case you have forgotten your username and enter the wrong user ID, IRCTC does not accept the details entered by you. 4. Click on the \u2018forgot user ID' feature which is present right under username and password options in the dialogue box. 5. After clicking on \u2018forgot user ID' a new screen appears. In order to retrieve the existing user ID, the \u2018forgot user ID' asks your registration details. Enter the email ID with which you registered on IRCTC. 6. Enter your date of birth and the correct captcha and then click on \u2018submit' 7. A new screen appears saying that your user ID has been sent to your registered email ID. 8. Check your email ID. Your existing IRCTC user ID has been sent through email from ticketadmin@irctc.co.in According to IRCTC, the user ID cannot be changed and hence they recommend that people must store the email sent by ticketadmin@irctc.co.in for future references.