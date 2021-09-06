For the first time, Indian Railways starts new disinfection technique in trains using UVC Robots; details

By using this machine with remote control, the entire train is being disinfected automatically.

Indian Railways starts new disinfection technique in trains using UVC Robots! During the Covid-19 pandemic times, the Northern Railway zone has displayed exemplary dedication and courage by working round the clock to keep passengers safe and comfortable during their travel journeys. Recently, a revolutionary UVC Technology on trains has been adopted by Northern Railways’ Delhi Division after rigorous testing and trials to disinfect the passenger coaches in trains. According to a statement issued by Northern Railways, for the first time in the Indian Railways network, this technology is being used in Train Number 02004 Lucknow Shatabdi Special at DLT depot since the month of July 2021. By using this machine with remote control, the entire train is being disinfected automatically.

According to Northern Railways, with this method, even crevices between the surfaces can be covered which can’t be reached by any other extant procedures. The technology of UVC is absolutely safe and user friendly as during the actual process, there is no involvement of human beings. It further stated that the movement of the machine on the washing line is very easy. This disinfection technology uses a robotic device with autonomous wings installed along with UVC Lights for the compartment area’s 100% disinfection.

For the safety of the operator as well as the surroundings, this robotic device is operated with the help of wireless remote control. This tech destroys the Nucleus of the Coronavirus, rendering it unable to replicate and also, it is a Green Solution for this purpose. Laboratory tests have been conducted periodically after disinfection by the lab, certified by the government, showing a reduction of 99.99% in Viruses, Bacteria and Germs. This innovative technology is tested and approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research, CSIO and Tanuvas Study Centre and is already being utilized by Air India Express for cabin disinfection. Besides, it is also being utilized by hospitals for a couple of decades.