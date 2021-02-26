  • MORE MARKET STATS

For passengers’ convenience, Indian Railways to reactivate unreserved ticket booking through UTS on mobile app

February 26, 2021 1:53 PM

The national transporter announced that it will now enable the facility to book unreserved tickets through its UTS on mobile application in order to decongest booking counters at railway stations as well as to ensure smooth compliance of social distancing norms.

UTS, unreserved ticket bookingThe facility of UTS on mobile app was discontinued by Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways when the novel coronavirus-triggered lockdown was imposed across India last year.

UTS on Mobile App: Now, Indian Railways passengers will be able to book unreserved tickets through the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) on mobile app. On Thursday, the national transporter announced that it will now enable the facility to book unreserved tickets through its UTS on mobile application in order to decongest booking counters at railway stations as well as to ensure smooth compliance of social distancing norms in view of the COVID-19 crisis, according to a PTI report. The facility of UTS on mobile app was discontinued by Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways when the novel coronavirus-triggered lockdown was imposed across India last year.

According to a statement issued by the Railway Ministry, on the Indian Railways network, unreserved train services are being introduced in a phased manner. In a bid to avoid any type of inconvenience to railway passengers in booking unreserved tickets as well as to ensure norms of social distancing at railway station booking counters while purchasing the tickets, it has been decided by the ministry that in addition to the facility of UTS on mobile app available on suburban railway sections, this service may also be reintroduced on non-suburban sections of zonal railways, the statement said. The zones of Indian Railways have been instructed by the ministry that whenever unreserved train services are introduced on any zonal railway, the concerned zone may enable UTS on mobile app accordingly for issuing unreserved tickets, it added.

The national transporter, at present, has operationalized about 65 per cent of its mail and express train services as well as more than 90 per cent of its suburban train services as compared to the pre-lockdown levels. Currently, as many as 1,250 mail and express trains, 5,350 local train services, and more than 326 passenger trains are being run in total on a daily basis, the report said.

