For passengers’ convenience, Indian Railways extends trips of five special trains; see list and other details

Extended trips of Special Trains: For the convenience of railway passengers and in order to meet the travel demand, Indian Railways has extended the trips of certain Special Trains. According to a press release issued by Western Railway, the zone has extended the trips of five pairs of Special Trains o­n special fare. Only those railway passengers having confirmed tickets will be allowed to board these special trains. Passengers who are planning a trip are requested by the zonal railway, to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to the COVID-19 pandemic during boarding, travelling as well as at the destination. Here is the list of special trains with extended trips along with other details:

1) Train Number 09049/09050 Mumbai Central – Samastipur Special (Eight trips): The trips of Train Number 09049 have been extended and the train will now also run o­n 1 June, 3 June, 5 June and 7 June, 2021. Similarly, the trips of Train Number 09050 have been extended as well and now it will also run o­n 3 June, 5 June, 7 June and 9 June, 2021.

2) Train Number 09117/09118 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special (Two trips): The trip of Train Number 09117 has been extended and the special train will also run o­n 4 June, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train Number 09118 has been extended as well and now the train will also run o­n 7 June, 2021.

3) Train Number 09011/09012 Udhna – Danapur Superfast Special (Two trips): The trip of Train Number 09011 has been extended and the train will now also run o­n 31 May, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train Number 09012 has been extended too and it will now also run o­n 2 June, 2021.

4) Train Number 09087/09088 Udhna – Chhapra Superfast Special (Two trips): The trip of Train Number 09087 has been extended and the train will now also run o­n 4 June, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train Number 09088 has been extended as well and it will now also run o­n 6 June, 2021.

5) Train Number 09521/09522 Rajkot – Samastipur Special (Two trips): The trip of Train Number 09521 has been extended and the special train will now also run o­n 2 June, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train Number 09522 has been extended too and now the special train will also run o­n 5 June, 2021.