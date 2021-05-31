For passengers’ convenience, Indian Railways extends trips of five special trains; see list and other details

Only those railway passengers having confirmed tickets will be allowed to board these special trains.
Extended trips of Special Trains: For the convenience of railway passengers and in order to meet the travel demand, Indian Railways has extended the trips of certain Special Trains. According to a press release issued by Western Railway, the zone has extended the trips of five pairs of Special Trains on special fare. Only those railway passengers having confirmed tickets will be allowed to board these special trains. Passengers who are planning a trip are requested by the zonal railway, to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to the COVID-19 pandemic during boarding, travelling as well as at the destination. Here is the list of special trains with extended trips along with other details:
1) Train Number 09049/09050 Mumbai Central – Samastipur Special (Eight trips): The trips of Train Number 09049 have been extended and the train will now also run on 1 June, 3 June, 5 June and 7 June, 2021. Similarly, the trips of Train Number 09050 have been extended as well and now it will also run on 3 June, 5 June, 7 June and 9 June, 2021.
2) Train Number 09117/09118 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special (Two trips): The trip of Train Number 09117 has been extended and the special train will also run on 4 June, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train Number 09118 has been extended as well and now the train will also run on 7 June, 2021.
3) Train Number 09011/09012 Udhna – Danapur Superfast Special (Two trips): The trip of Train Number 09011 has been extended and the train will now also run on 31 May, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train Number 09012 has been extended too and it will now also run on 2 June, 2021.
4) Train Number 09087/09088 Udhna – Chhapra Superfast Special (Two trips): The trip of Train Number 09087 has been extended and the train will now also run on 4 June, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train Number 09088 has been extended as well and it will now also run on 6 June, 2021.
5) Train Number 09521/09522 Rajkot – Samastipur Special (Two trips): The trip of Train Number 09521 has been extended and the special train will now also run on 2 June, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train Number 09522 has been extended too and now the special train will also run on 5 June, 2021.
