For passenger convenience, Kolkata Metro introduces information in Bengali on smart cards

Smart cards get smarter in Kolkata Metro.

Smart cards get smarter in Kolkata Metro! If you are a regular Kolkata Metro Railway commuter then here is some great news for you. The Kolkata Metro Railway brings revamped smart card for its passengers. Yes, starting from May 5, 2018, Kolkata Metro is issuing smart cards that have information in three languages namely, Bengali along with English and Hindi. The move has been made in order to make the metro service more convenient for commuters. The smart cards are sold at all metro stations across the city. In order to purchase the Kolkata Metro Railway smart card, at first, the user will have to pay Rs 100/200/300/500 and 1000, which is inclusive of Security Deposit of Rs 60. Later on, the user can get the pass value recharged for any amount of Rs 100/200/300/500 and 1000, up to maximum card balance of Rs 5000. Interestingly, on issuing a new smart card, a 10 per cent bonus on flat rate is given and further on recharging of the smart card.

The validity of the smart card is of 1 year, starting from the date of purchase or date of “add value”. Also, within its validity period if the smart card is topped up then the balance amount remaining on the card is carried forward. If at the time of “topping up” the smart card, the validity expires then the smart card can be recharged. But in such a case, the previous balance on the card is not carried forward but forfeited.

Only the passengers with a minimum balance of Rs 25, which is the maximum chargeable fare, on their smart card are allowed to enter through the entry gate. If anybody fails to show his/her smart card at the exit and makes an improper exit then the smart card is locked. When the same passenger is presented in the next visit with the unlocked smart card then the maximum chargeable fare of Rs 25 is deducted at the booking counter. If a passenger tries to exit from the station with a card but without proper recorded entry in it, then a sum of Rs 25 from the smart card is deducted. Also, the lost or misplaced smart card is not replaced under any circumstances.