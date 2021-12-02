For first time, Indian Railways Eastern zone installs solar panels embedded roof over platform shelters; details

The Eastern Railway zone is taking steps to generate green energy more and more by installing solar plants all over its jurisdiction.

Indian Railways Green Mode of Transportation: The national transporter is striving to achieve the target of zero carbon emission. In an endeavour to minimize dependence on fossil fuels, the Eastern Railway zone is taking steps to generate green energy more and more by installing solar plants all over its jurisdiction. In a step forward to achieve the target of zero carbon emission, the Eastern Railway zone has installed 66.2 kilo watt roof-mounted solar panels at nine stations from internal resources in ongoing Financial Year 2021-22 only. This will, in turn, save approximately Rs 2 lakh annually in energy bills, according to the Eastern Railway zone.

The Eastern Railway said for the first time, the zonal railway has installed solar panels embedded roof over platform shelters instead of roof panels at Dankuni railway station in West Bengal. The Eastern Railway zone has also identified two land spots in Malda Division for land based solar panel installation. These include 72 acres of land in the Jangipara-Sujnipara section and 20 acres of land near the Champagram railway station equivalent to the generation of 18 mega watt power.

Earlier this year, the Railway Ministry had said that the Indian Railways network is working in mission mode to become the world’s largest Green Railway system. Besides, the national transporter is moving towards becoming a “net zero carbon emitter” before the year 2030. The Indian Railways network, according to the ministry, is guided by a holistic vision of being an eco-friendly, cost-effective, efficient, punctual and modern carrier of freight as well as railway passengers in a bid to serve the growing needs of New India. Indian Railways is looking at helping the environment with steps ranging from massive electrification, conservation water and paper, to saving animals from being injured on rail tracks, the Railway Ministry further said.