Food on demand in trains soon! Indian Railways to launch ‘Menu on Rail’ on rail app for passengers

In order to provide quality food to railway passengers the national transporter is going to launch ‘Menu on Rail app’ next month.

‘Menu on Rail’ app: Want to order food of your choice on an Indian Railways train? Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has come up with a solution! In order to provide quality food to railway passengers the national transporter is going to launch ‘Menu on Rail app’ next month, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report. The IRCTC ‘Menu on Rail’ app will allow passengers to order food of their choice from a running train. The menu on rail app, which is still being developed, will be introduced to passengers next month. The food provided to passengers through this app will depend on the train category.

According to the Hindi daily report, food ordered through the ‘Menu on Rail’ app will be available for four train categories, namely Mail, Express, Humsafar trains in first category, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express and Duronto Express trains in second category, Gatimaan Express train in third category and Tejas Express train in fourth category. According to the report, the app will be available on iOS and Android smartphones. Along with food items, the app will also display their prices. Interestingly, the Finance Ministry had recently clarified that the GST (Goods and Services Tax) rate applicable on food and beverage items served by Indian railways and IRCTC on trains and railway stations will be 5%. Since the rate was earlier 18%, this came as a huge relief for passengers.

Meanwhile, a website is also being developed by Indian Railways to provide information to railway passengers or users. Also, the website will be linked to e-ticketing, the report stated. Apart from the ‘Menu on Rail’ app, Indian Railways is also going to launch MADAD app for its passengers. The MADAD app will allow railway passengers to file complaints relating to their travel and facilities at stations, for faster redressal. Interestingly, the national transporter is also likely to launch another app called IR SUGAM app in the coming days. Through IR SUGAM app, information related to freight business will be provided to railway passengers, customers or users.