Food delivery in trains: Order hot and healthy food items with RailRestro mobile app; details

The app can work in offline mode as well.

With RailRestro mobile app, Indian Railways passengers can get food delivered to their train. RailRestro, an online food delivery service, has served food to more than 30 lakh customers with 60 lakhs meals delivered in the train so far. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the RailRestro operation was temporarily stopped, but with the resumption of train e-catering services from 1 February 2021, RailRestro has again started delivering food. The RailRestro mobile app is available for download on the Google Play Store for the passengers of Indian Railways to order food in train at any railway station across pan India. The USP of RailRestro is its diverse menu and countrywide presence, the company said in a statement.

RailRestro offers several regional food varieties such as North Indian, South Indian, Rajsthani, Jain food, and Bong food. Besides, the company has introduced the facility to deliver bakery items on the train. Besides, it has also introduced baby food on the train, including hot milk, Khichadi, fruit salad delivery on the train. In addition to these items, RailRestro also delivers Chinese food, continental food items to passengers on trains. The RailRestro mobile app, on the part of innovation user experience, has been designed keeping in mind the customer experience of the customer.

RailRestro has claimed that it is the most downloaded mobile app for food delivery in trains after IRCTC food on track app. Ordering meals via this mobile application is much easier because it can work in offline mode as well. While travelling, passengers face network issue, that’s why this feature has been introduced to facilitate seamless food ordering. Passenger feeds all their requirements in the mobile app, and it is received to RailRestro via SMS, based on which the orders are processed. Apart from food ordering, RailRestro has added extra features such as PNR status, train running status, etc.