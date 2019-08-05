Flight-like hostesses in trains! Indian Railways offers aircraft-like services in Vande Bharat Express

However, train hostesses and stewards in Vande Bharat Express will be paid Rs 25,000 per month for providing better services

Indian Railways passengers are getting flight-like hospitality in Vande Bharat Express! Indian Railways has started a pilot project whereby the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has been entrusted with the responsibility to supervise the pilot project which has been implemented in Vande Bharat Express.

Flight like air hostesses, flight steward: The IRCTC has already deployed stewards and train hostesses to look after Indian Railways passengers’ convenience in the Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train. Thirty-four trained train hostesses and flight steward have been hired for the Vande Bharat Express train, according to an ANI report.

The IRCTC has been working on to provide premium services to Indian Railways train passengers, according to the IRCTC spokesperson. Usually, a person, who serves food to passengers, earns Rs 8,000- Rs 10,000 from a licensee caterer. However, train hostesses and stewards in Vande Bharat Express will be paid Rs 25,000 per month for providing better services, the IRCTC spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report. The trial service has been launched for six months. If this turns out to be successful, then the service will be extended to other Indian Railways trains, the report says.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express’ first journey from Delhi to Varanasi. The Vande Bharat Express was earlier known as Train 18. Vande Bharat Express was designed and developed by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai in 18 months. This train is a product of ‘Make in India’ project. The train has a regenerative braking system in coaches which helps save 30 per cent of electrical energy. In April, Vande Bharat Express, which is the first Indian Railways engine-less semi-high speed train, created a record for being on-time on the most days.

Indian Railways has also conducted the trial of the second Vande Bharat Express on the Delhi-Katra route. It has been learned that soon the commercial operations will begin on this route. Vande Bharat Express on the Delhi-Katra route will reduce travel time to only eight hours from the existing 12 hours to 8 hours.