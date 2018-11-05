Flexi-fares: When will Indian Railways passengers start benefiting from reduced train ticket prices? Find out

Railway passengers undertaking journeys in premium trains from March, next year will be the first to get advantage of lower ticket prices due to the revised flexi-fare scheme.

Indian Railways revises flexi-fare scheme: Recently, a senior official of Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry said that railway passengers undertaking journeys in premium trains from March, next year will be the first to get advantage of lower ticket prices due to the revised flexi-fare scheme. The national transporter recently scrapped flexi-fares in 15 premium trains in which the passenger occupancy is less than 50 per cent throughout the year, while the scheme has been discontinued in 32 other train services during lean periods i.e., the months of February, March and August, when the passenger occupancy dips to 50 to 75 per cent. In addition to this, Indian Railways has also reduced flexi-fares from 1.5 to 1.4 times of the base ticket fare in as many as 101 trains.

While Indian Railways working to make the necessary changes on its portal as well as other logistics, the new system will begin with train tickets booked 120 days in advance. The official, who was quoted in a PTI report said that the railways will take around 15 days to get things in place, following which all the changes will be implemented from advance reservation period. This means that a person booking a train ticket at the end of November for a journey he/she intends to take after 120 days, that is in the month of March, the passenger will be able to get the benefits. The official further said that this is the process, the railways follow while making changes regarding fares, routes and others in trains scheduling. Therefore, they are always implemented from advance bookings, he added.

Some of the train services in which the flexi-fare scheme will be discontinued because of low passenger occupancy include Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express, Guwahati-Dibrugarh Shatabdi Express, New Delhi-Bhatinda Shatabdi Express, Chennai-Madurai Duronto Express.

Meanwhile, the train services in which the flexi-fare scheme will not be applicable during lean periods include Indore Duronto Express, Jaipur Duronto Express, Mumbai Duronto Express, Amritsar Shatabdi Express, Kathgodam-Anand Vihar Shatabdi Express, Bilaspur Rajdhani Express and Ranchi Rajdhani Express.