First time in Indian Railways history! No train delayed; railway records 100% punctuality

For the first time in the history of the national transporter, 100 per cent punctuality of trains has been achieved.

Indian Railways creates punctuality record! A new record has been created by Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways – for the first time in the history of the national transporter, 100 per cent punctuality of trains has been achieved. According to details shared by Indian Railways, as on 1 July 2020, a total of 201 train services were run and all the 201 trains arrived at their destinations, at the right time. Therefore, no trains were delayed on the Indian Railways network and a full 100 per cent punctuality was recorded by the national transporter on 1 July 2020. At present, only 15 pairs of AC Specials and 100 pairs of Special Trains, besides Shramik special trains are being run for passengers. The previous best punctuality recorded by Indian Railways was 99.54 per cent on 23 June 2020, with only one train getting delayed.

Last month, four Indian Railways’ divisions including the Delhi division had registered 100 per cent punctuality of special trains that are being operated during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis. It was reported that all 88 special train services terminating in Indian Railways’ Delhi division ran on time. Other than the Delhi division, the three other rail divisions that reported 100 per cent punctuality of special train services were Agra division, Prayagraj division, and Jhansi division. While on 22 June 2020, the national transporter recorded the punctuality rate at 98 per cent across its network.

Last month also saw Indian Railways recording massive improvement in its freight train operations. The Railway Ministry had stated that as on 21 June 2020, the average speed of freight train services on the Indian Railways’ network had nearly doubled as compared to the average speed of freight trains, last year.

As per the details shared by the Railway Ministry, during the month of June 2019, the average speed of Indian Railways’ freight train services was 23 km per hour. While, as per the data recorded by the national transporter on 21 June 2020, the average speed of freight train services in June 2020 was 42 km per hour.