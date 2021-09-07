First time in Indian Railways! Habibganj station gets 5-star GEM rating for eco-friendly & sustainable design

ASSOCHAM, through this initiative, awards the Sustainability Certification Rating to Housing, Residential, Commercial, Urban Development, Schools, Colleges, Universities, Factory buildings, Offices, Hotels and related developments.
For the first time in Indian Railways, a redeveloped railway station has received GEM 5 star rating! The Habibganj railway station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has been awarded with GEM 5 star rating in GEM Sustainability Certification by ASSOCHAM for Green, sustainable design and eco-friendly project. The GEM Sustainability Certification aims to promote eco-friendly green building design and development. ASSOCHAM, through this initiative, awards the Sustainability Certification Rating to Housing, Residential, Commercial, Urban Development, Schools, Colleges, Universities, Factory buildings, Offices, Hotels and related developments. Following are some of the salient green initiatives adopted at Indian Railways’ Habibganj railway station:
Solar Energy:
Approximately 70 per cent of the electricity required will be met by use of Solar Energy. The total electrical demand of the station is 950 KW, and Solar plant design for railway is 660 Kw on the Resco model.
Water Conservation:
- Rainwater harvesting for station and Relocation Structures
- Water management though metering, aerated water faucets, dual flush system and water audit
- Management of waste water through STP, 100% waste water is recycled i.e. 300KLD and used for gardening, flushing, as well as washing of washable aprons.
Use of eco-friendly material:
- Material with limiting VOC content for adhesive, paints, sealant and coating utilized in the project
- Use of CFC free HVAC, Fire extinguisher as well as Suppression system
- Use of recycled materials like Steel, Glass, Cement (Fly ash based), Fly ash Bricks, AAC blocks, RMC, tiles etc.
- Usage of earth excavated from site and the balance is given to other construction industry in order to avoid dumping
- Minimum use of wood
- Chemical, having Green Building Clearance, utilized for facility management
Utilization of energy-efficient electrical equipment:
- Electrical equipment like LED lights, geyser, fan and AC used in the project are having 5-star BEE ratings
- For better monitoring and control, all electrical, electronic equipment as well as sensors are connected with SCADA
Integration with Bhopal Metro:
Direct connectivity with the proposed Bhopal Metro planned at Concourse level, which would ensure a seamless travel experience for commuters, promoting public transportation.
Safety & security of passengers:
100 per cent CCTV monitoring of the station area including parking ensured. A total of 176 cameras have been provided at the station.
Divyang friendly features:
The entire station is divyang friendly with facilities including entry ramps, lifts and toilets etc. Also, water taps are designed as per American Disability Act compliance. For them, parking space is also reserved.
