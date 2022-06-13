First phase of Indian Railways’ Ayodhya station to be ready by year-end

New Ayodhya Railway Station: Indian Railways is all set to make traveling to/from Ayodhya easier and more comfortable. According to the national transporter, the Ayodhya railway station in the state of Uttar Pradesh is being developed in two phases. The first phase of the Ayodhya railway station is likely to be completed by the end of this year. According to the Ministry of Railways, the Ayodhya railway station is being equipped with world class facilities. The Ayodhya railway station is being constructed by Indian Railways at the birthplace of Lord Ram, due to which the pilgrims going to visit Ramlala will be facilitated, the Railway Ministry stated. Following are some pics of the upcoming Ayodhya railway station, shared by the Ministry of Railways:

The station building is being built by the RITES enterprise of Indian Railways.

The Ayodhya railway station, once completed, will boast various passenger-friendly amenities and facilities including escalators, six lifts as well as two Foot Over Bridges (FOBs). The station building is being built by the RITES enterprise of Indian Railways. Recently, the General Manager of the Northern Railway zone, Ashutosh Gangal inspected the under-construction work of the Ayodhya railway station along with other railway projects of the Lucknow Division.

A few months ago, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha said the redevelopment of Ayodhya station, Safdarjung station, Bijwasan station, and Gomti Nagar railway station is in progress. Two world class stations viz., Rani Kamlapati railway station and Gandhinagar Capital railway station have been developed and commissioned already, he said. Vaishnaw further said on the basis of these two railway stations’ experience, techno-economic feasibility station redevelopment plans of other railway stations are also being worked out. Among the various development models that are being explored for station development, Public Private Partnership (PPP) model is being examined as well, the Union Minister further added.