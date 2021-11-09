First IRCTC Shri Ramayana Yatra sees 100% occupancy! Next tour on Ramayana circuit to start on this date

The next tour on the Ramayana circuit will take place on 12 December 2021.

IRCTC Shri Ramayana Yatra: Indian Railways gets an overwhelming response for its Ramayana circuit tour! The first tour of ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ which started on 7 November 2021, saw 100 per cent occupancy. For interested devotees, the next tour on the Ramayana circuit will take place on 12 December 2021. According to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, the “Shri Ramayana Yatra” theme based pilgrimage tour by Dekho Apna Desh Deluxe air-conditioned tourist train on the Ramayana circuit covers the prominent sacred places that are associated with the life of Lord Rama. The tour package of 16 Nights/17 Days will cover Delhi, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Prayag, Nasik, Hampi, Chitrakoot and Rameshwaram.

Some of the major tourist attractions the tour will cover are Ram janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman garhi, Saryu Ghat, Bharat-Hanuman Temple, Bharat kund, Ram-Janki Mandir, Janaki Mandir at Sitamarhi, Punaura Dham, Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan temple, Vishwanath temple, Sita Mata temple, Bharadwaj Ashram, Ganga-Yamuna Sangam, Hanuman temple, Shringe Rishi Samadhi and Shanta Devi Temple, Ram Chaura, Gupta Godawari, Ramghat, Bharat Milap temple, Sati Anusuiya temple, Trayambkeshwar temple, Panchvati, Sita gufa, Kalaram temple, Anjanadri Hill, Rishimukh Island, Sugreeva cave, Chintamani temple, Malyavantha Raghunath temple, Shiva temple and Dhanushkodi.

As per details available on the IRCTC website, in 1AC class, single occupancy charges Rs 1,12,955 per person; twin occupancy charges Rs 1,02,095 per person; triple occupancy charges Rs 1,02,095 per person; occupancy for child with bed charge Rs 93,335; occupancy for child without bed charge Rs 91,185. While in 2AC class of the tourist train, single occupancy charges Rs 93,810 per person; twin occupancy charges Rs 82,950; triple occupancy charges Rs 82,950; occupancy for child with bed charges Rs 74,185; occupancy for child without bed charges Rs 72,040.