​​​
  4. Filip for Make in India: SAIL dispatches 1st consignment of wheels for Kolkata Metro

Filip for Make in India: SAIL dispatches 1st consignment of wheels for Kolkata Metro

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) today said its Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) has despatched the first consignment of metro railway wheels for Kolkata Metro, giving a fillip to 'Make in India' drive.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: June 29, 2018 11:23 PM
SAIL despatches 1st consignment of wheels for Kolkata Metro

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) today said its Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) has despatched the first consignment of metro railway wheels for Kolkata Metro, giving a fillip to ‘Make in India’ drive.

Earlier, wheels for Kolkata Metro Rail were being imported. “SAIL’s DSP despatched the first consignment of metro railway wheels for Kolkata Metro today. This is an important step towards import substitution and in the true spirit of making in India SAIL envisages developing new products to suit the country’s need,” SAIL said in a statement.

SAIL DSP is poised to meet the entire demand of Kolkata Metro, the statement said. In the first consignment, 46 wheels have been despatched and in the first lot, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top